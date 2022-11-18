Belk and The Salvation Army Ring in Several Ways to Participate in the Season of Giving

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is ringing in the holidays and celebrating the season of giving with one of its national charitable partners, The Salvation Army. During November and December, the retailer has several ways customers can help children have a magical holiday by providing gifts to those who need them most.

Belk's Carolina Place Mall location in Pineville, N.C. will officially launch the campaign when The Salvation Army hosts its Kettle Kickoff event at 11 am ET on November 18. The event is the symbolic start of the Salvation Army's giving season when its signature red kettles and bell ringers will be at Belk locations.

Also starting November 18, customers can donate at the registers, online, and through the Belk app to benefit families in need with The Salvation Army.

"Supporting our communities is something we're incredibly proud of and our work with the Salvation Army is one of the most impactful ways we give back," said Belk CEO, Don Hendricks. "Every year, we see firsthand the tremendous generosity of our customers, and we're thankful to give back to those who need a little extra help this time of year."

All Belk locations will also collect new and unwrapped toys for The Salvation Army from November 22 – December 16. Customers can easily participate by purchasing a new toy at their local Belk store and then donating it in one of The Salvation Army Toy Collection bins. The Salvation Army works with communities to ensure that toy donations benefit local children.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

