PDD Holdings-Backed Temu Offers Early Christmas Deals

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's never too early to start Christmas shopping. And stuffing those Christmas stockings has never been easier or more economical with Temu, the go-to online marketplace for the best deals.

Temu Offers Early Christmas Deals (PRNewswire)

Temu has gathered all the Christmas-related merchandise in one convenient place so shoppers can easily find what they need. There is an extensive Christmas decorations section featuring sub-categories like window decorations, tree decorations, hanging decorations, indoor decorations, lights, and toys for easy navigation.

There are also separate sections on Christmas accessories and clothing. Temu has made it even easier by categorizing products that one might need for different purposes, such as those for the bedroom, living room, or dining table.

Boston, Massachusetts-based Temu is backed by PDD Holdings, a multinational commerce group with an extensive network of top-notch manufacturers that offer the best quality products at the most competitive prices. PDD Holdings pioneered Next-Gen Manufacturing, which helps manufacturers tailor their production to market needs through consumer insights.

Prices for Christmas items on Temu start from $0.99 , and with free shipping and more than 250 categories of merchandise to choose from, there's something for everyone this festive season.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings (Nasdaq:PDD), Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD) is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in the U.S., and Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities. PDD Holdings has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2018 and has built extensive sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that it shares with its various businesses.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Temu