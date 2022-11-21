2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dana Incorporated to Participate in 2022 BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on Nov. 29, 2022.  Beginning at 8:10 a.m. EST, Dana's Vice President and Treasurer John Geddes will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 30 minutes.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)
Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, before the events.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 associates in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

