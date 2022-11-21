VYRSA Technologies, Inc. Appoints Earl R. Fender to the Corporate Board of Directors

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VYRSA Technologies, Inc., a specialty medical device company specializing in innovative sacroiliac fusion devices, announced today that, effective November 1, 2022, Earl R. Fender has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Fender previously served as the President & CEO of Nalu from 2020 to 2022 and as President & CEO of Vertiflex, Inc. from 2008 to 2020. Boston Scientific acquired Vertiflex Inc. and the Superion platform in 2019 for a deal value of $465M plus milestones.

Mr. Fender commented on the recent role saying, "I look forward to partnering with VYRSA Technologies to achieve our vision of creating better outcomes for patients and compounding value for investors." Mr. Fender added, "VYRSA Technologies has an extremely innovative product portfolio developed for sacroiliac fusion, and their pipeline is robust."

VYRSA Technologies adds Mr. Fender to a board of industry leaders, including John Moran, former President of Synthes Spine, and Dan Pontecorvo, CEO-Co-Founder of Camber Spine.

"I'm confident that VYRSA Technologies will become one of the world's leading medical technology companies with the guidance of this diverse, experienced, and passionate board of directors," said Terry Harvey, President of VYRSA Technologies. "Earl Fender is a true visionary in the orthopedic medical device arena and brings incredible experience to our team. Much of the recent growth in the multidisciplinary development of interventional medical devices is due to the extraordinary leadership and guidance Mr. Fender has provided with companies like DePuy, Vertiflex, and Nalu.

Dan Pontecorvo, CEO of VYRSA Technologies, added, "We are excited to have Earl Fender join the VYRSA Board of Directors. He brings an incredible success record and will be instrumental in guiding VYRSA. This is an exciting time for the company as we will launch VYRSA V1 Fusion System in 2023. V1 is a transformational MIS SI fusion device recently cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. Mr. Fender brings experience in company building and commercialization success within the medical technology sector. It would not be easy to find someone with a better track record.

About VYRSA Technologies

VYRSA Technologies is a specialty medical device firm based in King of Prussia, PA. VYRSA Technologies is a leader in technology for the surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. With an innovative portfolio of MIS allograft implants and innovative transfixing medical devices, VYRSA Technologies is uniquely positioned to position itself as the industry leader.

