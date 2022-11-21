Wagoneer Tops Large SUV Segment for Residual Value: J.D. Power

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Wagoneer launching with powerful new Hurricane engine for 2023; continues to offer best-in-class towing capability

Rooted in Jeep® brand heritage, Wagoneer marks the rebirth of a premium American icon, redefining "American premium" while delivering a unique customer experience

Premium Wagoneer interior features up to 50 inches of total screen surface, available Amazon Fire TV Built-In and McIntosh audio system

J.D. Power Best Residual Value Award comes on the heels of other prestigious honors

The premium, powerful Wagoneer is predicted to hold its value best among large SUVs, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards.

The U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards are the automotive industry standard in recognizing vehicle models projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer's suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership. This value retention is a key variable in the lease cost of a vehicle, underscoring an automaker's success in the areas of long-term quality and design, as well as the overall desirability of automotive brands and their models.

"Wagoneer is a breakthrough vehicle if ever there was one," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep® brand North America. "The market was waiting for a product with its unique blend of prestige, capability and comfort. Like the original, Wagoneer has filled a significant void, and it's done so with genuine flair, demonstrating our commitment to redefining American premium and a unique customer experience."

Against this backdrop, the Wagoneer debuts for 2023 with a dynamic, new engine – the 420-horsepower Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6. The new engine, which comes as standard equipment in the Wagoneer Series II and Wagoneer Series III, generates peak torque of 468 lb.-ft.

Such capability enables Wagoneer to retain best-in-class towing honors of up to 10,000 pounds.

Other available features that distinguish the Wagoneer from its competitors are:

Uconnect 5 connectivity

Head-up display

Up to 50 inches of total screen surface

Amazon Fire TV Built-In

McIntosh audio system

"Cutting-edge technology and refinement paired with Jeep heritage and capability places the Wagoneer atop the highly competitive large SUV segment for the 2023 Residual Value Awards," said Eric Lyman, Vice President ALG.

The Wagoneer's U.S. ALG Residual Value Award builds on recent honors, such as Luxury Vehicle of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press, as well as Best Interior and Best New Features (for the Hurricane Twin Turbo) at the Texas Truck Rodeo.

Numerous variables affect the actual residual value of a vehicle over a multi-year lease term. Examples include mileage, quality/reliability, options and feature sets, weather and macroeconomic environment. Since these factors need to be taken into account in order to accurately forecast residual values, the more granularity and greater the understanding of the effect of each variable, the better equipped manufacturers and lenders are to be able to maximize profitability. The combination of J.D. Power insights and data with the deep experience of ALG in residual values allows for even more accurate end-of-lease forecasting capabilities.

Wagoneer

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

