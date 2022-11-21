Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Honors Resident Veterans

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Day was a day of significance at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care as the Watercrest team joined with community partners to ensure their resident veterans received well-deserved respect and appreciation for their military service.

Emerald Coast Hospice led a patriotic ceremony to a room filled with residents, family and friends at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The event began with the reading of the poem, "I am a Veteran" by Andrea C. Brett, which includes the verse, 'And when Old Glory waves/ I stand proud, I stand tall/ I helped keep her flying over you, over all."

Each veteran was individually recognized and presented with a patriotic gift, boutonniere and certificate of honor noting their branch of service and reading, "We pay special tribute to you for your military service to America and for advancing the universal hope of freedom and liberty for all."

The Veterans Day community celebration is an aspect of Watercrest CARES, a company-wide movement by Watercrest Senior Living Group encompassing their common unity initiatives such as Connectivity. Watercrest is committed to supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways and inspiring a sense of community at each location.

"While honoring our seniors on a daily basis is part of our Watercrest culture, it is a unique honor to dedicate this day to celebrating the lives of our military heroes for their selfless dedication to our country," says Kim Haddon, Executive Director of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is an award-winning senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The community was named 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community and 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community by U.S. News & World Report.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room. Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast. For information, contact the community at 850-290-0462.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

