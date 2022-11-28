Accuray Receives IMV Award for Best In Service in Radiation Oncology for 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that its commitment to delivering better, faster cancer treatment technology and superior service is resulting in highly satisfied customers. According to the IMV ServiceTrak™ Radiation Oncology 2022 report, Accuray achieved the highest score in the industry in Overall Service Performance and was recognized for Best Service in Radiation Oncology. The IMV report includes feedback on radiation therapy technologies used in treating cancer patients in the U.S. and specifically, survey respondents with hands-on experience using Accuray radiation therapy delivery systems.

The Accuray Service team is dedicated to ensuring our customers are successful with our products. According to ServiceTrak, Accuray also achieved the highest ratio of customers highly satisfied with Field Service Engineers Overall and top scores in related categories: Service Follow-Up, Field Service Engineer Competence and Timely Phone Response. Customers also gave Accuray the highest score for Overall Manufacturing Performance.

Specifically, CyberKnife® and TomoTherapy® platform customers*:

Value the support they receive from Accuray employees: "Accuray is always available. There has never been once when we have reached out and not gotten somebody. [The Engineer] provides us with his direct line so we have service satisfaction that no one can meet." "They have great equipment and service is good and installation is awesome. The whole team is awesome to work with. Even post-installation."

Appreciate the entire Accuray experience: "They come up with new technologies. Easy to use system." "They treat linear tumors better than any machines I know of." "Accuray by far has been the easiest machine to learn to work on."

"Our goal is to provide our customers with more than just a machine. We strive to build partnerships that continue throughout the life of our products and create confidence in our organization and our team – through upgrade paths that keep customers on the forefront of technology, service that never quits, and ongoing opportunities for education," said Scott Chapman, senior vice president, global service at Accuray. "According to IMV, this most recent report marks the third consecutive year we have seen an increase in the percent of customers likely to repurchase an Accuray radiation delivery system, suggesting the company's focus and our team's commitment to excellence in meeting customers' needs is on track."

Accuray has a history of innovation spanning more than 25 years, culminating in increasingly powerful and flexible options for our customers to make precise radiation treatments available to more patients. Upgrades to the CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms, in the form of the CyberKnife S7™ and Radixact® Systems, and development of the full spectrum of adaptive solutions including intra-fractional adaption with Synchrony® and inter-fractional offline adaptation (with PreciseART®), demonstrate a relentless focus on providing clinically relevant, leading-edge technologies designed to change patients' lives for the better.

