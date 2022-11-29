GIVE THE GIFT OF CONFIDENCE! BLOOMFULLY, A PLACE WHERE GIRLS GROW, LAUNCHES NOV. 2022 SET TO COMBAT THE DECLINING MENTAL HEALTH OF AMERICAN GIRLS

Girls grow stronger and parents get support strengthening their daughters through BLOOMFULLY, a company focused on strengthening the minds and hearts of American Girls through Singers Company (ages 3-11) and I Believe in Me (ages 11-13).

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomfully , LLC, a nationwide company promoting strong minds and strong hearts in strong girls, launches this holiday season offering strategic solutions to protect girls against the ever-growing mental health crisis among America's youth. Bloomfully offers Singers Company and I Believe in Me, two different programs for different age groups, but both focused on strengthening the minds and hearts of young American girls. "Bloomfully was created to face head-on the jaw-dropping decline in mental health of American girls. We know that when a girl is developing her talents and abilities and then sharing them with others, she is happier and stronger mentally. This grow-and-share mindset is our aim and we are hitting it head on! We invite girls across the country to come grow with us!" says Katie Parker, CEO of Bloomfully and founder of both programs.

When a girl is developing her talents and sharing them with others, she is happier and stronger mentally.

Singers Company is designed for elementary-age girls and focuses on strengthening their confidence through singing, dancing and performing. Set up as a franchise in 2011, the company now has more than 60 locations nationwide. Singers Company has touched the lives of and strengthened thousands of girls across the country.

"Best thing I've done for my girls HANDS DOWN! In Singers Company, girls get to be sweet girls! Singers Company has my heart. The founder is incredible, the program is incredible, our local director is beyond incredible, and their mission statement blows it out of the water! I think every town needs a Singers Company!" -- Singers Company Parent

I Believe in Me is designed for girls 11-13 years old. This one-of-a-kind, garden-themed, online and interactive program guides and coaches girls on how to have a happy and healthy middle school experience.

I Believe in Me has already strengthened more than 200 girls in its pilot season. I Believe in Me provides each girl with a safe, personalized website that teaches real, immediate tools and habits for a lifetime of success in time management, relationships, developing talents, life habits and performance. Girls are instructed through weekly episodes called "Planting The Seeds," how-to tutorials called "Bloom videos," and monthly "How's it Growing" group Zoom calls. The program also covers skincare, fashion, make-up, mindset tools, crafts, baking and more! Parents are also supported as their daughter finds joy, friends and guidance on a safe, private platform. Get a sneak peek here.

"I just wanted to write and say a big thank you for what you've done for my daughter in the I Believe in Me program. She would be embarrassed if she knew I was writing to you, but she loves it. She constantly has fun, new ideas to improve herself. She follows all of your organizing tips, makes the cute crafts, uses the skincare and hairstyle ideas. She's started putting herself to bed earlier and making cool charts and inspiration boards. As a mom, this has been such a gift for her to have wonderful role models and teachers that she looks up to, when she doesn't always want to listen to me! You do such a great job presenting it in a fun way. This has been such a blessing during this unique transition to middle school. I can't thank you enough!"-- I Believe in Me Parent

Bloomfully was born of Singers Company, a franchise established in 2011. Loyal brand customers kept asking for more support for their middle school age girls, so I Believe in Me launched its pilot season in June 2020 and is now relaunching with the introduction of Bloomfully, "A place where girls grow." Bloomfully encourages and supports Strong Minds and Strong Hearts in Strong Girls.

