NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Participates in 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE)

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. participated in the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai, China, over the six-day period from Saturday, November 5, to Thursday, November 10, taking part in CIIE for the fifth time in as many years.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202211250367-O1-XS8cAIrI

Photo1: Exhibition booth

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202211250367/_prw_PI2fl_3n7BoSy7.jpg

Photo2: Shuichi Akamatsu, Ambassador and Consul General of Japan in Shanghai (third from left), visiting the booth

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202211250367/_prw_PI3fl_CEu13Q58.jpg

The inaugural CIIE was held in 2018 as a general trade show focusing exclusively on imports to China. Joining in this year's fifth expo were approximately 2,800 companies from 127 countries/regions, and the venue welcomed a cumulative total of 460,000 visitors during the event.

The Nippon Express Group's exhibition booth introduced its long-established strengths -- including its global network, air and ocean cargo forwarding services, and BCP-compatible intermodal transport services utilizing the China Railway Express -- as well as initiatives for automation through the use of Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) in the logistics business and displayed the actual cold storage containers and cooling agents used in its temperature-controlled transportation services for pharmaceutical products.

Through its participation in this expo, the Nippon Express Group seeks to support the business expansion of its customers in the East Asia region by deepening relationships with these customers, strengthening ties with other relevant organizations, and forming new partnerships.

