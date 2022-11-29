Rally House Significantly Expands East Lansing Store

EAST LANSING, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House seizes the opportunity when there's a chance to provide an enhanced selection of team gear and localized merch to fans. That's why the company is ecstatic to announce a major expansion for Rally House East Lansing. This upgrade allowed the store to take over the adjacent retail space, drastically enlarging the product selection and giving fans far more space to explore quality apparel and merchandise for all their favorite teams.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House has been eager to unveil the new East Lansing storefront, which sits right next to the Michigan State University campus. "Our previous store was bursting at the seams, but we grew into the store next door and the lower level of both spaces," describes District Manager Monika Ross. "This means we now have four times as much room for products, making it easy for area fans to gear up and boast their team spirit!"

The Rally House East Lansing store stocks an array of highly regarded brands, including big names like Nike, New Era, and Mitchell & Ness, to name a few. Additionally, this location offers apparel, headwear, and gifts for numerous fan-favorite pro and college teams. Patrons can shop gear for the Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Tigers, Red Wings, Lions, Pistons, and more notable franchises.

Residents and visitors will also be pleased to find an enormous selection of local products at Rally House East Lansing. Here, customers will find various local Michigan and local Detroit gear inspired by popular businesses, attractions, and themes from the area, like Michi-Gummies, Detroit Vs Everybody, and Stroh's Beer.

The incredible staff at Rally House East Lansing puts the customer first and delivers an enjoyable, hassle-free shopping environment. Still, many products are available online at www.rallyhouse.com that can be shipped to any of the 50 states.

To stay caught up on the most recent store news, customers can visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-east-lansing or follow the store on Facebook (@RallyHouseEastLansing) and Instagram (@rallyeastlansing).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:

Monika Ross, District Manager

media@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House