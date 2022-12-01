The Boston Globe Names RapDev the #1 Top Place to Work for 2022 Small Companies

Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2022 issue publishes online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of Wednesday, November 30 and in Globe Magazine on Sunday, December 4.

(PRNewswire)

The Boston Globe Names RapDev #1 Top Place to Work for 2022 in the Small Company category.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

RapDev was ranked #1 in the Small Company category.

"We've built a team of top talent over the past three years that come with experience from many of the leading tech companies around the world," said RapDev CEO Tameem Hourani. "You won't find any ego, red tape, or corporate politics at RapDev. Instead, we're having fun solving real customer problems, figuring out what works (and what doesn't), and learning from each other every day. We're passionate and ambitious — but we also love our office poker nights and minimum quarterly PTO. We're all about balance and trusting each other to do great work."

RapDev, a Boston-based team of experienced site reliability (SRE) and DevOps engineers, has built its reputation as the go-to partner for ServiceNow and Datadog implementations since 2019. RapDev brings innovation and deep experience to its cloud-native implementations on the client side. They also believe in bringing the values of transparency and flexibility to the workplace and employee relations. With benefits like remote/WFH options, unlimited PTO, visa sponsorship, and a training program to equip employees with the skills and resources they need to bridge experiential gaps, RapDev is committed to hiring and retaining top talent.

"The pandemic has changed the way we work, and the employers who topped the list understand it goes far beyond the remote vs. in-office debate," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "Workers want flexibility, of course, but they also want more support, more humanity, and a greater sense of purpose."

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 90,000 individuals at 381 Massachusetts organizations, the most companies ever surveyed in the state. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more supportive and responsive to their employees' ever-changing needs. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev has become the go-to partner for cloud-native software implementations of ServiceNow and Datadog at Fortune 1000 organizations. Through extensive experience working with domestic and international organizations to drive ROI on DevOps investments, RapDev optimizes software release cycles and ensures availability for cloud-native applications. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their DevOps transformations from beginning to end.

For more information, visit www.rapdev.io and www.rapdev.io/careers.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, and Studio/B.

(PRNewsfoto/RapDev) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RapDev