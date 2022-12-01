CerpassRx Announces Growth of POP

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CerpassRx, a fast-growing Texas-based pharmacy benefit management company, announced the significant growth of their Prescription Optimization Program (POP), an innovative and comprehensive solution designed to provide patients with access to high-cost medications while driving plan costs down without compromising care.

The balancing act of managing the skyrocketing costs of specialty medications can be confusing and difficult to navigate. Specialty trend is the fastest growing, most expensive portion of pharmacy spend. Employers are often challenged with the task to control specialty drug spend without compromising clinically appropriate care for patients. The solution: POP!

CerpassRx's patient-centric POP team explores the possibility of obtaining patient assistance programs, copay card(s)and alternative sourcing. The POP patient advocates handle all coordination necessary between the prescriber, the pharmaceutical companies, and the patient. Making things simple is the CerpassRx solution. Empathy, understanding, and compassion for each of their patients encompasses CerpassRx's POP.

Number of Employees

2020: 3

2021: 20

2022: 23

Number of Lives

2020: 29,555

2021: 107,200

2022: 250,000

Number of Active Groups

2020: 11

2021: 243

2022: 353

2022 Overall POP Savings

Q1 2022: $3,870,028

Q2 2022: $5,003,661

Growth does not always mean numbers rising. CerpassRx's POP decreased their Texas client's specialty spend from $300,000 in the first six months to only $4,000 in the last six months. This client's overall savings are just over 50% and their specialty spend plummeted from 40% to 1%.

CerpassRx will continue to grow in all avenues of their POP. The POP Leadership Team constantly works to make their processes more efficient, remaining up to date on all assistance program conventions to provide top level assistance to their patients and leveraging all automation available to exceed client expectations, achieve greater patient satisfaction, and increase overall savings. POP success is measured by:

Dramatic plan savings

Satisfied patients

Strong relationships

Empowered employees

To learn more about CerpassRx and their Prescription Optimization Program

