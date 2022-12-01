FAIR Leads Border Security Coalition Effort Urging Congress to Reject Amnesty in the Lame-Duck Session

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), along with the strongest-ever assembled coalition of immigration groups and leaders, today released a letter urging Congress to reject any efforts to pass mass amnesty or an immigration proposal that does not properly address the border crisis. The letter also reiterates a prior ask, calling for the immediate introduction of flagship legislation next Congress to secure the border and reduce illegal immigration.

The signatories to the letter write:

"Despite what those on the left and in the media may say, the American people firmly oppose President Biden's open-borders policies and want to see an end to the border crisis. In fact, national exit polling revealed that a decisive 62% of the electorate believes that Congress should focus on securing the border and enforcing our immigration laws, not rewarding those who violated them.

"In May, we sent you a letter that called for immediate passage of a strong and effective border security legislation in the new Congress. That continues to be our expectation and we stand ready to assist in this effort.

"The first step in reaching this goal must be to stop the problem from getting worse. In particular, we are deeply concerned about the immediate danger posed by the lame-duck session of Congress that is now underway.

"Do not allow special interests to take advantage of the lame-duck session to pass their bankrupt immigration agenda and throw average Americans under the bus. Amnesty for illegal aliens is nearly dead last on the list of the American people's immigration priorities, with only 8.8% of voters saying that granting legal status to people in the country illegally should be a top priority of Congress. We ask that you take all actions necessary to stop these efforts.

"We urge you to show the American people that you stand with them by rejecting special interest legislation and instead taking immediate steps to reverse this crisis and restore law and order to our immigration system. The American people are, after all, the ultimate stakeholders in our immigration system. They have voiced their will and we urge you to respect it. That continues to be our expectation and we stand ready to assist in this effort."

