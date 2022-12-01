Garmin named official running watch sponsor of Under Armour's Mission Run professional running teams

Athletes will use Garmin's flagship Forerunner 955 GPS running smartwatch to track performance metrics, receive training guidance and monitor health and wellness stats around the clock

OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced an agreement to become the official running watch sponsor of Under Armour's Mission Run professional running teams: Dark Sky Distance, Baltimore Distance and Baltimore 800m.

(PRNewsfoto/Garmin)

"Under Armour's Mission Run teams are full of talented athletes and we are excited to welcome them to the Garmin family," said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. "Whether training or racing, our state-of-the-art running smartwatches are trusted by runners of all levels and are packed with features that will help prepare these elite athletes and coaches for competition."

Under Armour's Mission Run professional running teams are comprised of 34 professional, world-class athletes and coaches, including head coach Stephen Haas, New York City Marathon winner Sharon Lokedi, US Road 5K champion Weini Kelati and indoor 4x800m world record holder Charlene Lipsey.

"We are excited to use Garmin's industry-leading technologies to advance our training further," said Stephen Hass, Under Armour Mission Run Dark Sky Distance head coach. "By utilizing more precise data science and analytics, we're learning how to optimize volume, conditioning, and recovery to ensure our athletes perform at the highest levels possible."

Under Armour's Mission Run athletes and coaches will use Garmin's newest running smartwatch, the Forerunner® 955, to train for competition. The lightweight GPS smartwatch features up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. It tracks advanced performance metrics, real-time stamina during a workout and more while also providing a daily morning report, training readiness score, heart rate variability (HRV) status and advanced wellness features. The teams will also use the Garmin Clipboard™ Coaching app – a free, all-in-one solution where coaches can review and compare their team's stats, track performance trends and more from a compatible smart device.

