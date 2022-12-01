Glassbeam appoints Rhonda Longmore-Grund to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines, today announced that Rhonda Longmore-Grund will be joining the Board of Directors of Glassbeam. Ms. Longmore-Grund is the former President & CEO of Alliance Healthcare Services, a leading provider of comprehensive radiology and oncology services, partnering with over 1,000 hospitals across 46 states in the US to provide high quality, compassionate care to ~1 million patients each year. When Alliance was acquired in 2021 by Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU), Ms. Longmore-Grund served as President, Co-CEO and a Director of the newly merged Akumin/Alliance company to facilitate a smooth transition through mid-2022.

Ms. Longmore-Grund will join Glassbeam at an opportune time when the company is poised for scaling its solutions and operations in the connected medical equipment world, both in the US and abroad in Europe, Japan and Asia. As healthcare becomes leaner, hospitals and health systems must evolve their care models and adopt technology solutions that support efficient utilization of medical equipment infrastructure to deliver high-quality, lower-cost care. With Glassbeam Clinsights™, hospitals and healthcare providers can implement intelligent analytics to better understand the needs of both patients and staff, create a more seamless patient experience, and deliver higher standards of care.

"The Glassbeam team is thrilled to welcome Rhonda to its Board of Directors, as an international, results-oriented C level executive with deep strategic, operational and financial leadership experience across a variety of company profiles", said Eric Milledge, Chairman of the Board at Glassbeam. "As a former CEO as well as CFO with deep capital markets experience, Rhonda will expand the leadership, coaching and mentoring skills of the current Board and help the management team deliver sustainable growth and shareholder value in the coming years".

"Data analytics leveraging AI and cloud-based technologies is the next frontier of innovation in the world of healthcare", said Ms. Longmore-Grund. "As former CEO and CFO in large healthcare organizations, my world has always revolved around data driven decisions and how to harness deep insights for future growth and operational efficiencies. I am extremely excited to bring that experience to the Glassbeam Board and its management team as it navigates its way through future growth and market challenges".

Ms. Longmore-Grund is also currently an Adjunct Professor at Chapman University Argyros School of Business and Economics, where she teaches Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital. She holds a Masters of Arts in Law & Diplomacy, International Business Relations and International Finance from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, and Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines that bring structure and meaning to complex data generated from a heterogeneous fleet of medical equipment. Only Glassbeam's patented cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions for enhancing machine uptime and utilization for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System, Brown's Medical Imaging, Renovo Solutions, Agiliti Health, Harris Health and US Radiology Specialists. For more information, visit www.glassbeam.com .

