The Central Bank Counterfeit Deterrence Group and Digimarc Corporation Extend Agreement

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) is pleased to announce a five-year extension of its agreement with the Central Bank Counterfeit Deterrence Group (CBCDG). The agreement, which was renewed two years early, is effective 1 January 2023 through 31 December 2029.

Digimarc The Barcode of Everything(TM) (PRNewsfoto/Digimarc Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Digimarc is honored to be part of the worldwide counterfeit deterrence program and thrilled to extend our agreement with the CBCDG through the end of this decade," says Riley McCormack, Digimarc Chief Executive Officer. "The mission-critical, highly-scaled and global nature of this program is more than just a validation of our company. It is a vitally important program we take great pride in supporting, with long-standing, deeply-valued customers – the central banks – with whom we are excited to continue to partner."

"Digimarc has been a key, long-term partner in the central banks' worldwide effort to deter counterfeiting of currency and a major contributor to the program's success. We are pleased to have renewed our agreement with Digimarc two years before expiry and to have Digimarc's continued support for this important work," states Erick Lacourrège, Executive Committee Chairman, CBCDG.

About the CBCDG

The CBCDG is a group of 35 central banks organized at the request of the Governors of the G10 central banks. Its mission is to investigate the common emerging threats to the security of banknotes, and to propose solutions for implementation by issuing authorities.

About Digimarc

Digimarc is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc reveals a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation