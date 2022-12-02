Envoy Solutions Acquires Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Company

The home of "The Office" is now part of the Envoy Solutions Family of Companies

GLENVIEW, Ill., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has acquired Scranton, Pa.-based Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Company (Penn Paper). While its iconic building is most famous for its appearance in the opening credits of "The Office," the 100-year-old Penn Paper, is well known in the industry as a full-service, specialized distributor of facilities supplies, jan-san equipment and supplies, and industrial packaging solutions. The acquisition helps further expand Envoy Solutions' footprint in the Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey markets.

"We are excited to have Penn Paper join the Envoy Solutions family of companies," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "Douglas Fink, his family, and his team have built a great company that is focused on delivering exceptional client service and building a strong culture among its employees. Together, we'll continue to grow and serve clients locally and throughout the U.S. market by solving their toughest challenges."

Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Company, also known as Penn Paper, was founded in 1922 and is one of the oldest businesses in the commonwealth to be continuously led by a direct descendant of the founder. The company, which serves industry, healthcare, education, food processing, building management, hospitality, and government clients, prides itself on its knowledgeable salespeople and providing exceptional customer service. Penn Paper and its clients will continue to have access to world-class products and services while being part of a growing national platform.

"Throughout our history, we've always looked for new ways to meet and exceed our client's expectations," said Douglas Fink, the third generation President of Penn Paper. "Coming together with Envoy Solutions will help us continue to do so. Joining Envoy Solutions, which I believe to have the best team and strategy the industry has to offer, is the perfect way to honor and continue my family's century-long legacy of service to our community, our employees, and the marketplace."

About Envoy Solutions:

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com.

About Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Company:

Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Company is a 100-year-old, third-generation, comprehensive, multi-dimensional products, and services distributor serving the needs of industry, healthcare, education, food processing, building management, hospitality, and government throughout eastern and central PA, the southern tier of NY, and northwestern NJ. For more information, please visit www.papaper.com/100year.

