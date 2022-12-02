Kirkland & Ellis Named New Title Sponsor of Corporate Counsel Women of Color®

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland & Ellis will serve as the new Title Sponsor of Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC).

"Kirkland & Ellis has been a long-time supporter of CCWC and is now amplifying their commitment by becoming Title Sponsor in our 19th year. I'm thrilled that Kirkland's leaders see the value of supporting CCWC and its mission of strengthening diverse women counsel in the areas of our Five Core Pillars - mentoring & support, international connections, programming initiatives for the board & C-Suite executives of color, recruiting & talent acquisition and research & white papers," said Laurie N. Robinson, Esq., Founder and CEO of CCWC, and a former lead in-house lawyer at CBS Corporation (nka Paramount Global).

In 2023, CCWC's conference will be held at the National Harbor Gaylord in Oxon Hill, Maryland, from September 27-30, 2023.

"Laurie and CCWC have created a transformative platform for women of color general and in-house counsel. Kirkland is proud to lead the way as Title Sponsor for the 2023 Career Strategies Conference," says Ellisen Turner, a Kirkland partner and one of the firm's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee co-chairs.

The annual Career Strategies Conference is CCWC's marquee event and aims to build community and promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal profession. General counsel and their legal teams from corporations such as Apple, The Home Depot, Uber, Visa, Denny's, MasterCard, ExxonMobil, JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Nike and the NFL regularly attend the annual conference to learn from DEI change makers, industry leaders, the bench, corporate and legal executives, law firm partners and legal experts who share their expertise, informed perspective and insightful takeaways. The conference's varied programming and plentiful networking opportunities are designed to foster education and connection via hot-topic CLEs, immersive master classes, fireside chats, boot camps and small group sessions.

About Kirkland & Ellis

With a global platform of more than 3,000 lawyers in 18 cities across the United States, Europe and Asia, Kirkland & Ellis provides elite legal services and a relentless commitment to client service. The Firm is a market-leader in each of its core practice areas, including private equity, M&A and other complex corporate transactions; investment fund formation and alternative asset management; restructurings; high-stakes commercial and intellectual property litigation; and government, regulatory and internal investigations. To learn more, please visit www.kirkland.com.

DEI @ Kirkland

As a firm with a global presence, Kirkland embraces and promotes diversity, equity and inclusion, both within our own organization and throughout the legal profession. The Firm has a long history of inclusive leadership and is consistently recognized for its progress and DEI successes. Recent DEI accolades include: Best Law Firm for Women 2022 by Seramount; Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign; 2022 Top Performer and Compass Award 2022 by The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD); A-List Law Firm by The American Lawyer; and the Daily Journal's Top Women Attorneys.

About CCWC

CCWC is a not-for-profit organization with a mission of supporting diverse women lawyers across the globe; facilitating networking opportunities; promoting career advancement and promotions; and advocating for all aspects of diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal profession. With over 5,000 members, CCWC is the world's largest organization of women in-house counsel of color and its membership includes chief legal officers, general counsel, assistant general counsel, corporate counsel, in-house legal counsel and other leadership roles for Fortune 1000 companies, Forbes 2000 companies, not-for-profit corporations and other entities across various industries.

