PublicRelay Appoints Strategic Advisors to New Board

Communications legends Charlene Wheeless, Jon Iwata, Aedhmar Hynes, and Tom Martin will advise the agency.

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading communications, analytics, and insights agency PublicRelay announced the formation of an all-new Strategic Advisory Board. These renowned executives are respected worldwide for their communications savvy and strategic brand thinking. Their input will advance PublicRelay's strategy to solve the toughest analytical challenges facing CCOs.

The new Strategic Advisory Board includes:

Charlene Wheeless: A speaker, advisor, and author with decades of experience in communications, including leadership roles at Bechtel and Raytheon, Charlene was Chair of the Page Society and is one of Marshall Goldsmith's 100 Coaches. Her accolades include five years on PRWeek's Global Power Book and The Betsy Plank Mentoring Award.

Jon Iwata: Leader of the Yale Program on Stakeholder Innovation and Founding Executive Director of the Data & Trust Alliance, Jon led IBM's global brand, marketing, communications, and citizenship over 35 years. An inductee of the Page Society Hall of Fame and the CMO Club Hall of Fame, he was named a Brand Genius by Adweek.

Aedhmar Hynes: An experienced Board Director advising the IP Group plc, Jackson Family Wines, and Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network, Aedhmar advised leading brands, including Adobe, Cisco, and IBM as CEO of Text100. She was Chair of the Page Society, a PRWeek Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of The Plank Center Mentoring Award and Page Distinguished Service Award.

Tom Martin: Executive-in-Residence at the College of Charleston, he leads the Martin Scholars program for mentoring. Tom was President of the Page Society, founder of Page Up, and a leader at ITT and FedEx. His accolades include The Plank Center Mentoring Legacy Award, Page Distinguished Service Award, and induction into PR News Hall of Fame.

"We are honored to have this group of respected brand leaders advising us as we continue to innovate," said PublicRelay CEO Eric Koefoot. "Each of these leaders brings a powerful set of experiences and deep strategic thinking that will drive value for our clients – the world's leading CCOs."

About PublicRelay

PublicRelay delivers quality analytics, insights, and advice that increase the value, influence, and impact of communicators. PublicRelay's unique human-augmented technology helps prove communications' impact on business goals, predict media outcomes, and guide future strategy. Known for exceptional partnership with clients, PublicRelay elevates communications data and insights to the standards of today's C-suite leaders.

