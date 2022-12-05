Five Clayton® Home Building Facilities Donate Over $68,000 to Morristown Regional Cancer Center in 2022

Clayton team members have raised more than $180,000 to support the center's Patient Assistance Fund over last five years

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five East Tennessee home building facilities from Clayton Home Building Group®, a national builder of attainable housing, presented Morristown Regional Cancer Center with a $68,090.30 check for their Patient Assistance Fund. The center's Patient Assistance Fund helps cancer patients and their families cover costs associated with treatment, medication, transportation, utility bills and other basic needs during and following their treatment.

From left: Gordon Lintz, Cookie Larkin, Laura Dickerson, Patrick Birmingham, Kelli Rosenbalm, Wendy Noe, Suzanne Mickey, Jimmie Turner, Jody Charles, Dana Rowe, Kayci Long, Carla McDonald, MacKenzie Brown, Kinsley Ulin (PRNewswire)

During October and November, Clayton Home Building Group team members at Clayton Bean Station, TRU® White Pine, Clayton Supply Morristown I, Clayton Supply Morristown II, and Clayton Rutledge raised money for the fund, with their facilities and The Clayton Homes Foundation matching some or all of the team member contributions to comprise the final amount of $68,090.30.

Since 2017, Clayton home building facilities have donated more than $180,000 to the fund. This year's donation is the largest so far, with more facilities participating than ever before. Team members got creative with their fundraising efforts this year and held T-shirt and hardhat sticker sales, chili cook-offs, cutest dog contests, and even pie-in-the-face raffles.

"As a former patient at the Morristown Regional Cancer Center, it means so much to me to see my colleagues continue to support the center that helped me," said Jody Charles, Team Member Experience Manager at Clayton Bean Station. "I am now four years cancer-free, and the number of facilities involved in this project continues to grow every year. The effort and dedication that our team members have in raising money for the Cancer Center is simply phenomenal. I am so proud of my fellow team members and to be a part of an organization that strives to give so much to our community."

"We are extremely thankful for our partnership with Clayton," said Gordon Lintz, Chief Administrative Officer of Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. Lintz added "the money they have raised will help numerous cancer patients and it's impossible to describe the impact of this donation. They're truly impacting the lives of cancer patients in our community."

To donate to the Morristown Regional Cancer Center's Patient Assistance Fund or to sign-up for their annual Jingle Run for Hope 5k on Dec. 10, 2022, which benefits the fund, visit http://www.jinglerunforhope.com

Learn more about Clayton's philanthropic efforts and how team members are building a better tomorrow here: https://www.claytonhomes.com/social-responsibility/

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod® homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. In 2021, Clayton built 60,701 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

*CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

About Morristown Regional Cancer Center

Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System's 120-year heritage reflects a patient-focused approach with a commitment to integrity, quality and service to the communities it serves. The medical center provides care through six centers of excellence, including the Heart, Lung and Vascular Center; Women's Center; Breast Center; Morristown Regional Cancer Center; Outpatient Surgery Center and Emergency and Critical Care Center. Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System is an advanced primary stroke center. Learn more at MorristownHamblen.com .

