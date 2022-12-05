GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ Honored with Popular Science Best of What's New Award

World's First Nailable Solar Shingle Receives 20th Major Honor

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy's Timberline Solar ™ roof, using the world's first nailable solar shingle, has been honored with a Popular Science Best of What's New Award in the Home category.Each year, Popular Science reviews thousands of new products and innovations and chooses the top 100 winners across 10 categories. To win, a product or technology must represent a significant step forward in its category.

GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company, is the leading provider of solar roofing in North America. (PRNewswire)

GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, introduced Timberline Solar™ in January and began construction this summer on a new 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas. Timberline Solar™ is the first product to integrate solar energy generation into traditional roofing processes, a major step forward that has the potential to drive a seismic shift in the mass adoption of residential clean energy.

Here's more on Timberline Solar from Popular Science:

"Installing traditional rack-mounted solar panels requires drilling through your existing roof, creating holes that can lead to leaks and water damage if they're improperly sealed. GAF Energy's Timberline Solar shingles, however, nail down just like regular asphalt roofing, thanks to a flexible thermoplastic polymer backing. With that supporting a durable photovoltaic surface, they'll hang tight in the rain, hail, and winds up to 130 mph. Even brighter: These shingles have serious curb appeal and you won't have to choose between spending on a roof replacement or investing in solar—you can do both at the same time."

"The Best of What's New Awards are our way of celebrating the most exciting and groundbreaking innovations of the year. These awards highlight the revolutionary inventions that are helping to improve our daily lives, our society, and our planet," says Popular Science Technology Editor Rob Verger. "From the future of air travel to revolutionary skin care products, and from sustainable outdoors equipment to game-changing gadgets, this year's list is a thrilling mix that we're proud to call the Best of What's New."

To see the complete list of Popular Science awardees, go to: https://www.popsci.com/technology/best-of-whats-new-2022/

The Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES) has received more than 20 individual awards and honors since its launch earlier this year, including awards from CES, Green Builder, TIME, Fast Company, Good Housekeeping, and the NAHB.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award, and an NAHB Best of IBS Award. GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

