PRAIRIEFIRE COMPLETES ITS ACQUISITION OF FRONT SIGHT FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrairieFire today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Front Sight from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which is the first step in creating the "Home of American Shooting" in Pahrump, Nevada. The United States Bankruptcy Court approved the plan to purchase the business on November 29, 2022, and the sale closed on December 2, 2022.

Effective immediately, PrairieFire will take over operations of the former Front Sight facility. Now granted its initial access to the business, PrairieFire will implement a four-month transition plan. During this transition period, the pre-existing training classes will continue for all legacy Front Sight members under the recent fee structure and online scheduling.

Sal Siino, Chairman of PrairieFire commented, "Bankruptcy is a tough process for all involved. We are grateful to the staff who held the business together, to the members who have not given up, and to the local community and leadership who have welcomed and encouraged us to make Nye County the Home of American Shooting. If there is any saving grace, PrairieFire was able to get a plan of reorganization approved where we purchased the Front Sight business, and exited bankruptcy in about six months, an incredibly short time for a chapter 11 proceeding. We can now put our energies toward making PrairieFire Nevada the greatest shooting experience in the world."

In Spring 2023, the company will launch PrairieFire Nevada through its Grand Opening event where it will unveil the initial phase of the business, which will include three core offerings and open its membership program. PrairieFire Nevada will center around world-class training with its Q Academy training curriculum, thrilling Specialty Shooting Experiences designed by elite military veterans, and a friendly Competition Series open to all levels of shooters.

The development of PrairieFire Nevada is a long-term activity and future phases will include further range development, introduction of additional gun ranges (e.g., shotgun and helo shooting), a member's clubhouse, gun storage and gunsmithing services, dining options, and eventually, lodging via its sister company, Stagecoach Outpost.

PrairieFire Nevada aims to deliver to everyone passionate about shooting sports the very best training, experiences, and competitions, typically only available to military and law enforcement heroes. PrairieFire Nevada will be a community for all those interested in developing their skills and seeking new adventures in a fun and safe environment.

Lanny Barnes, Chief Experience Officer, explained, "PrairieFire Nevada will offer the most exciting training courses and the most unique experiences anywhere in the world. These will include handgun, rifle, shotgun, and multi gun courses. Our goal is to build a fun and welcoming environment. We expect everyone to leave with a big smile on their face!" She added, "We can't wait to build the Home of American Shooting!"

Todd Reid, CEO of PrairieFire's sister company, Stagecoach Outpost, added, "With this acquisition, we have launched our plans to make the beautiful Pahrump Valley a destination for those interested in an adventure-seeking outdoor lifestyle. We plan to invest heavily in the location's real estate, lodging, and hospitality assets. Our goal is to create a vibrant community of possibilities as expansive and uniquely American as the breathtaking terrain it is built upon."

PrairieFire Nevada is creating the Home of American Shooting by building spectacular range assets and providing its members a unique three-part offering: the exclusive Q-Academy Training Curriculum, PrairieFire Specialty Shooting Experiences, and a Competition Series open to all levels of proficiency. PrairieFire Nevada will cater to everyone from first-time gun owners to seasoned shooters. It aims to build an authentic community where all members can challenge themselves and enjoy shared experiences. PrairieFire Nevada strives to have each member leave with a big smile, new-found confidence, and a renewed joy in the sport of shooting. This past Fall, PrairieFire successfully debuted its shooting championships at its facility in Texas with the world's largest shooting prizes for law enforcement and amateurs.

Our vision is to establish Stagecoach Outpost as the American destination for those who want a bold, adventure-seeking lifestyle. Stagecoach Outpost is more than a place to live. It is a community that embodies the frontier spirit that resides in so many Americans. Stagecoach residents and guests can live the outdoor experience while enjoying modern amenities and an assortment of housing options that cater to all types of adventure seekers.

