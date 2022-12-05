PUFF CANNABIS OF MICHIGAN PRESENTS A WARM CHRISTMAS FOR CHILDREN WITH "JACKETS FOR JOINTS" PROMOTION

DONATE A NEW WINTER COAT OR JACKET FOR 3-12 YEAR OLDS AND RECEIVE A JAR OF BABY JEETER PRE ROLLS

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Jackets for Joints," courtesy of Michigan- based Puff Cannabis, kicks off on Monday, December 5th and runs through Sunday, December 18th with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible throughout the state of Michigan for 3-12 year- old children. All Puff Cannabis customers need to do is come into any Puff Cannabis location – in Madison Heights, Hamtramck, Utica, Bay City, Oscoda, Traverse City, or Sturgis – with a new coat or jacket appropriate for a 3-12 year- old and they will receive one jar of "Baby Jeeter" pre rolls, valued at $50.00. Limit one per customer while supplies last.

Once all the coats and jackets are collected, they will be donated to area churches and community charities to be distributed to children in need. Justin Elias, who debuted Puff Cannabis in Michigan in 2019, feels strongly about supporting the communities that Puff Cannabis serves. After recently donating over 1700 Thanksgiving turkeys throughout the state of Michigan, Puff Cannabis is at it again. "I recognize that due to the times we live in, many children throughout the state of Michigan need warm jackets and coats and our 'Jackets for Joints' program will come to the aid of many of those little ones. I hope we can collect and give away thousands of warm jackets and coats this winter in order to keep our children warm," Elias stated.

Coats will be dropped off at respective locations on Thursday, December 22 at 12pm.

Puff Madison Heights: 2 Ajax Drive

Coats will be donated to Goodfellows Madison Heights.

Puff Hamtramck: 11941 Joseph Campau.

Coats will be donated to Fellowship Chapel of Detroit.

Puff Utica: 44825 Van Dyke

TBD.

Puff Bay City: 1680 Marquette Ave

Coats will be donated to the Salvation Army Bay City Corps Community Center.

Puff Oscoda: 635 State Street

Coats will be donated to Oscoda United Methodist Church.

Puff Traverse City: 1226 S Garfield

Coats will be donated to the Father Fred Foundation.

Puff Sturgis: 651 Wade Road

Coats will be donated to the First United Methodist Church of Sturgis.

Puff Cannabis Company was founded in 2019 with headquarters in Madison Heights. Puff Cannabis Company has 7 locations in Madison Heights, Utica, Bay City, Hamtramck, Traverse City, Oscoda, and Sturgis with 3 more locations opening in 2022 and plans to open an additional 5-10 locations in 2023. Puff Cannabis is a vertically integrated company combining dispensaries, processing, and cultivation. Puff Cannabis is open Monday through Sunday 9am to 9pm. For more information, please go to: www.puffcannaco.com

