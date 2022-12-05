SHORELINE BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES ORAL PRESENTATION ON NOVEL MANUFACTURING METHOD OF INK CELLS AT THE 64TH AMERICAN SOCIETY OF HEMATOLOGY (ASH) 2022 MEETING

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell and macrophage (iMACs) platforms, today announced that it will present new data on its iNK platform during an oral presentation and in a poster at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology 2022 (ASH 2022). ASH 2022 will be held from Saturday, December 10, to Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

During the oral presentation, Shoreline scientists will showcase the Company's novel manufacturing process to support the clinical scale cGmP production of CISH knock-out iNK cells.

"We are thrilled to showcase Shoreline's CISH knock-out engine and our scalable manufacturing approach during our presentations at ASH 2022," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Shoreline's Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We believe our approach holds tremendous potential to create next-generation products using iNKs that reduce the cost and complexity of conventional cell therapy approaches."

Robert Hollingsworth, Ph.D., Shoreline's Chief Scientifc Officer, added, "Our goal is to win the war on cancer with our iPSC-derived iNK and iMACs and presenting our scientific progress to our peers and collaborators is crucial to Shoreline's growth. We want to thank the organizers at ASH for recognizing Shoreline and providing us with the opportunity to highlight our science and we look forward to advancing our pipeline towards the clinic."

Details of the Shoreline presentations are below:

Oral Presentation:

Title: "A Novel Method for Efficient cGMP Production of Natural Killer Cells from Clonal Master Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells for Next Generation, Off-the-Shelf Cancer Immunotherapy"

Session Name: 711. Cell Collection and Processing I

Session Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Session Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Presentation Time: 5:45 PM

Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 220-222

Authors: Davide Bernareggi, Caryn Gonsalves, Max Schabla, Alejandra Gárate-Carrillo, Mohammad El-Kalay, Dan S. Kaufman, Robert Hollingsworth, Huang Zhu

Poster Presentation:

Title: "Development of Next-Generation NK Cell Optimized Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) for iPSC-Derived NK Cell Therapies Targeting Both Solid and Liquid Tumors"

Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Authors: Lee Swanson, PhD, Kenyon Lyon, Wael Tadros, PhD, Mafalda Loreti,PhD, Tammy Babin, Benjamin Blair, Max Schabla, PhD, Paschalis Sideras, PhD, Dan S Kaufman, MD, PhD, Robert Hollingsworth, PhD and Huang Zhu

The abstracts are available on ASH's official website.

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell and macrophage (iMACs) platforms. The company's cellular design technologies are built on a deep understanding of iPSC differentiation, immune cell biology and genetic engineering that enable the development of specific effector cell types, including iNK cells and iMACs as allogeneic "off-the-shelf" cellular immunotherapies designed for durability, scalability, safety, and efficacy. Shoreline is advancing a pipeline of programs towards the clinic, on its own and with its strategic partners, Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global pharmaceutical company. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

