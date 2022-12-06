Evvy Co-Founders Priyanka Jain and Laine Bruzek Honored as Forbes 30 Under 30 Innovators for their Work in Closing the Gender Health Data Gap Starting with the Vaginal Microbiome

Inducted into this Year's Consumer Tech Category Among a Cohort of Game-changing Entrepreneurs, the Creators of Evvy are Actively Working to Discover and Leverage Overlooked Female Biomarkers

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evvy is on a mission to close the gender health gap by discovering and leveraging overlooked biomarkers in the female body — starting with the vaginal microbiome. The brand is pleased to announce the induction of its co-founders, Priyanka Jain and Laine Bruzek, into the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Consumer Technology category.

Evvy Logo (PRNewswire)

In less than a year, Evvy has created a testing community of over 10,000 members; become a leading voice for vaginal health; launched a first-of-its-kind clinical study; created the first-ever Equal Research Day ; and more. The women's healthcare company has also built the largest real-world dataset on the vaginal microbiome combining metagenomics and health profile metadata, and assembled an industry-leading advisory board of OB-GYNs and researchers to help leverage the platform to build a new standard of care.

"We're so honored to be named to 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 and represent the mission of the entire Evvy team," said Priyanka Jain, co-founder, and CEO of Evvy. "We're excited to continue radically reinventing how we understand and treat the female body as a whole, and we hope to inspire everyone — doctors, educators, lawmakers, researchers, and patients — to close the gender health gap for good."

"Even though vaginal discomfort is the one of the most common reasons women seek healthcare advice, vaginal health is still an incredibly misunderstood and taboo topic," said Evvy Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Laine Bruzek. " At Evvy, we're building a world where female health is finally understood; where conditions are detected early and treated precisely; and where talking about vaginal health is as normal as talking about skincare."

The 28-year-olds lead a team of 10 and have secured over $6.5 million in funding from General Catalyst, Box Group, Virtue VC, Human Ventures, BBG Ventures, and G9 Ventures, among others.

About Evvy

Evvy is on a mission to close the gender health gap by discovering and leveraging female-specific biomarkers, starting with the vaginal microbiome. Evvy's first product — the Evvy Vaginal Health Test — is the first-ever at-home vaginal microbiome test to use metagenomic sequencing to tell you what's up down there, why it matters, and what you can do about it. Simultaneously, Evvy is uncovering how female biomarkers can be better leveraged to diagnose, treat, and predict risk for complex health conditions in the female body.

Founded by Stanford alums Priyanka Jain and Laine Bruzek, the Evvy team includes scientists, designers, doctors, and entrepreneurs, including a group of leading OBGYNs and vaginal microbiome researchers with decades of experience at organizations like UCSF, Stanford, Harvard, Cleveland Clinic, and more.

