Keep Employee Engagement Platform (KEEP) Adds Performance Feature to Bonuses for Accelerated Vesting

KEEP Performing Gamifies Performance and Bonus Delivery for Enhanced Employee Engagement, Retention, and Quantifiable ROI of Compensation

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep Financial, the technology company revolutionizing compensation and employee engagement, introduces KEEP Performing – a new performance feature added to the Keep Employee Engagement Platform (KEEP). With KEEP Performing, employers can create a 'performance challenge' with defined goals and attach the challenge to an employee's vesting cash bonus. When an employee accomplishes a challenge, they earn a performance reward that accelerates the vesting timeline.

Keep Financial (PRNewswire)

"Keep has been an important tool in our employee retention program at Bestow, and we're eager to utilize KEEP Performing to better align performance objectives with significant compensation events," said Claire Martin, CFO at Bestow Inc.

Gallup reports that only 2 in 10 employees say their performance is managed in a way that motivates them to do outstanding work – and employees who identify as actively engaged are 4.6 times more likely to perform their best work. Organizations can now use performance-based triggers to accelerate vesting milestones and drive employee engagement. By nurturing – and even incentivizing – engagement, Gallup estimates companies can see 21% higher profitability, a 41% reduction in absenteeism and a 17% increase in productivity.

"KEEP Performing was developed based on direct feedback from users who wanted more than time-based triggers for the vesting of Keep bonuses. This performance feature gives employers the ability to create "vesting accelerators" if an employee completes a specific task by a specific date," said Kathryn Petralia, Co-Founder and President of Keep Financial. "Many studies show the value of performance reviews – the American Psychological Association found that goal setting led to an 18% increase in the value of output."

How companies are using KEEP Performing:

Employers create a performance challenge within a KEEP vesting bonus, specifying goals and milestones

Challenge milestones are approved through manual entry of a completed task and in the future, via automated approval from external data systems that provides metrics for work completed or goals hit

Employees are rewarded with an accelerated vesting schedule for their bonus

Benefits of KEEP Performing:

Gamify performance for enhanced employee engagement

View the impact that adding these performance goals has on employee experience

Understand the true return on investment (ROI) of their total compensation programs

To learn how Keep can help you increase employee engagement, performance, and retention visit keepfinancial.com or to schedule a demo, visit keepfinancial.com/book-a-demo

About Keep Financial Technologies, Inc.

Keep Financial is revolutionizing compensation to directly improve recruiting, retention, and performance – aligning compensation with business objectives and ROI. Through the intuitive Keep™ Employee Engagement Platform (KEEP), employers can create and track customizable Vesting Cash Plans to deliver bonuses and incentives that attract top talent, assure retention, and increase overall employee morale and productivity. KEEP takes compensation to an entirely new level – providing employees with usable capital upfront to satisfy personal goals while securing businesses' long-term success. Keep Financial is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Launchpad Capital, Thomvest Ventures, Cambrian Ventures, and Worklife Ventures.

To learn more about Keep and start attracting and retaining talent today, visit keepfinancial.com

