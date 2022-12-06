Michael Matulewicz-Crowley Promoted to Partner at Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF), an elite majority women-owned trial boutique, has announced that trial attorney Michael Matulewicz-Crowley has been promoted to partner effective January 2023.

"Michael is an amazingly talented trial lawyer who is truly committed to our clients and firm," said Jennifer Estremera, RJLF's Deputy Managing Partner. "We are proud to welcome him to the partnership."

"Michael is a dynamic young leader who shines in the courtroom," said Courtland Reichman, the firm's Managing Partner. "He is a remarkable, well-rounded lawyer of the highest caliber. We believe exceptional talent wins cases, and Michael is an example of that. We expect great things of him."

Michael is a trial attorney in RJLF's New York office, focusing on patent and complex commercial cases. He leverages his technical prowess—from web and mobile application software, telephony, and hardware data solutions to aerospace and materials engineering to biologics and medical devices—to achieve positive results for his clients. He has significant experience before federal district courts, the Federal Circuit, and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Michael was selected to the 2021 and 2022 NY Metro Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" list for intellectual property litigation.

Recently, Michael played an integral role in helping RJLF secure a $15 million patent infringement verdict on behalf of Droplets, Inc. against tech giant Yahoo, Inc. At trial, Michael took the lead on the technical infringement case, preparing and conducting direct examinations of Droplets' technical expert witness and arguing infringement-related trial motions. His pro bono work includes representing refugees in their asylum applications based on the persecution they suffered due to their sexual orientation, an incarcerated plaintiff in an Eighth Amendment prisoner's rights litigation, and an aggrieved employee in a workplace discrimination and harassment lawsuit.

Michael is a graduate of New York University School of Law and earned a degree, cum laude, from the University of Florida in aerospace, aeronautical, and astronautical/space engineering. He is a member of The National LGBTQ+ Bar Association and The LGBT Bar Association of Greater New York (LeGaL), organizations committed to advancing LGBTQ+ justice in and through the legal profession.

