SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Solid Power, Inc. - SLDP

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Solid Power, Inc. ("Solid Power" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLDP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP) (PRNewswire)

The investigation concerns whether Solid Power and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 29, 2022, Solid Power abruptly announced the resignation of Douglas Campbell as Chief Executive Officer and from the Company's board, effective immediately. On new of Campbell's resignation, DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky downgraded Solid Power's stock to Neutral from Buy.

On this news, Solid Power's stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 14.45%, to close at $3.67 per share on November 30, 2022.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP