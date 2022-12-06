US Radiology Specialists Enhances Imaging Capabilities at its American Health Imaging Centers in Alabama & Georgia with the Addition of New MROpen EVO MRI Systems from ASG Superconductors

RALEIGH, N.C. and MORTON GROVE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, Inc., one of the nation's premier physician-owned radiology practices, is adding new imaging technology to allow for more comfortable MRIs for patients at its American Health Imaging (AHI) facilities via the installation of three MROpen EVO systems from ASG Superconductors – a leading provider of open MRI technology.

The best-in-class MROpen EVO system allows MRI scans to be completed on patients in a wide array of seated, standing, bent, or reclined positions. The technology's unique cryogen-free system does not require patients to be confined to a conventional MRI machine's horizontal cylindrical space during procedures.

The new MROpen EVO machines US Radiology is adding at its AHI outpatient imaging centers in Atlanta, GA, and Birmingham, AL, will augment similar equipment already in use at the company's Decatur, GA, and San Antonio, TX, centers.

"We are excited to be working with a leader in open MRI technology like ASG Superconductors to help expand access to imaging services and enhance the patient experience at our outpatient imaging centers," said Wayne Orvis, Chief Operating Officer at US Radiology. "We know that accurate diagnoses driven by high-quality imaging are critical to ensuring better overall healthcare outcomes. Open MRI technology helps ensure more patients and providers get the imaging services they need to make key health decisions, particularly those that might otherwise not be able to have studies performed due to claustrophobia, body size, or other issues that can affect traditional MRI exams. We look forward to continuing to add more open MRI capability across our national network in the future."

Stefano Gazzo, CEO of ASG Superconductors USA, stated, "We are very proud that a leading player such as US Radiology Specialists decided to invest further in our MROpen EVO system. We work every day to expand our presence in North America by supporting imaging centers in providing the best MRI experience and increasing access to the most advanced upright open MRI technology available."

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 4,500 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, our team conducts nearly 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology. www.usradiology.com

About ASG Superconductors SpA

ASG Superconductors SpA, the developer and manufacturer of the MROpen EVO system, is a worldwide leading superconducting magnet company with more than 60 years of experience and relevant worldwide projects in fusion energy, high energy physics, MRI, MedTech and proton therapy systems. www.asgsuperconductors.com

