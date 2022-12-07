Bol.com Selects Ivalua to Digitalize Strategic Source-to-Contract

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that bol.com, the largest online retailer in the Netherlands and Belgium, has selected Ivalua's solution to digitalize its indirect Source-to-Contract (S2C) processes. The project has been delivered in partnership with Accenture.

Headquartered in Utrecht, bol.com is one of the most successful retail platforms for third-party suppliers in Europe with 13 million customers in the Netherlands and Belgium, and around 3,000 employees. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize.

Bol.com was in search of a solution to digitalize its indirect S2C cycle to support its business colleagues with efficient and robust sourcing and contract management processes. Thanks to a number of integrations, the implementation of Ivalua's platform will ensure end-to-end coverage of the Source-to-Pay (S2P) cycle, providing a seamless user experience resulting in higher adoption, and increased process as well as policy compliance.

"Ivalua's highly-focused approach and tailored solution address our organization's unique procurement needs", said Iris van der Harst, Procurement Manager at bol.com. "The platform gives us and our business colleagues full control of our indirect purchasing operations, allowing us to better measure supplier performance, improve user experience, and boost overall efficiency".

"Thanks to Ivalua's and Accenture's combined e-commerce and retail digitalization expertise, we were able to provide bol.com with a compelling solution for its unique business requirements and we are thrilled to enable its digital transformation", said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua.

About Ivalua

