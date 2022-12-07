Governor DeWine Announces More Than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County, Ohio

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County.

(PRNewsfoto/JobsOhio) (PRNewswire)

The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors' electric vehicle production facility in New Philadelphia. Formerly known as Crane Carrier Company, Battle Motors manufactures heavy-duty vocational trucks, including a fully electric chassis, for refuse, recycling, infrastructure maintenance, ground support, agriculture, delivery, and general freight.

"Ohio is quickly becoming a powerhouse in the world of electric vehicles, and it's great to see that Battle Motors is bringing on more staff to support its important role in the heavy-duty truck market," said Governor DeWine. "There is no better place to be right now than in Ohio, and this is another example of how the state's strong economy is helping businesses thrive and bringing new opportunities for our citizens."

The Ohio Department of Development's Tax Credit Authority today approved a 1.464%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit to support the company's growth. JobsOhio's Talent Acquisition Services are also being considered to help Battle Motors with their overall talent strategy. The services would be tailored to the Company's needs, including elements such as attraction, engagement, selection, and sourcing of candidates, as well as training.

"This is great news for families and communities not only in New Philadelphia but throughout the region," said Lt. Governor Husted. "The local workforce will help support Battle Motors in their innovative EV efforts, underscoring Ohio's place as a leader in the automotive industry."

The company said it chose to expand in the Northeast Ohio region due to its talent and business-friendly environment. The company is already hiring towards its commitments.

"Challenging ourselves to learn from adversity and to be better every single day has built the exceptional team necessary to reach all our goals. Now we have the manufacturing facility to match." says Battle Motors COO Cody Boggs.

The cross-organization team including the Ohio Department of Development, JobsOhio, Team NEO, Tuscarawas Economic Development Corporation, and the City of New Philadelphia worked with Battle Motors leadership to bring the new jobs to Tuscarawas County.

"Battle Motors' investment in Tuscarawas County expands ICE production of refuse vehicle chassis assembly operations while adding new space to meet future EV demand," said J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio. "The diversification of this facility will grow existing manufacturing while creating new EV opportunities for Battle Motors as it more than doubles its workforce with the creation of 434 new jobs."

"Battle Motors has a great legacy in New Philadelphia, and we are grateful that they have confidence in the assets and capabilities in the Northeast Ohio Region to grow their vision for the future," said Bill Koehler, CEO of Team NEO.

"Battle Motors' growth expansion with jobs, capital investments, philanthropic giving and impact in Tuscarawas County will last for decades," said Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Marla Akridge. "We look forward to helping with their future. This company is the future in EV and will lead the impact for years to come. We can't thank them enough for investing in Tuscarawas County and New Philadelphia, Ohio."

About Battle Motors:

Battle Motors was founded in 2021 by Mike Patterson, the founder of Romeo Power. Battle Motors, a leader in the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology, acquired commercial vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Crane Carrier Company, LLC (CCC) in 2021. Battle Motors is the leader in the vocational truck industry, providing work-ready diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), and now EV chassis designed and manufactured in North America for the refuse and recycling markets. Battle Motor's durable, dependable trucks are built to excel in a multitude of applications that now include middle-mile and last-mile delivery. CCC has been manufacturing commercial vehicles for 76 years and is based in New Philadelphia, Ohio. For more information visit: www.battlemotors.com

About Team NEO:

Team NEO is a private, nonprofit economic development organization accelerating business growth and job creation throughout the 18 counties of the Northeast Ohio Region. As the designated JobsOhio Network Partner, we align and amplify local economic development efforts in the region's 18-counties; we conduct research and data analysis to inform local conversations and influence solutions; we market the Northeast Ohio Region; and we work to increase access to jobs, education, and training for the region's 4.3 million people. We do this to build a more vibrant regional economy; one that is more talented, equitable, competitive, innovative, resilient, and prosperous. For more information, visit teamneo.org.

About JobsOhio:

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JobsOhio