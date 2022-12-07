Nucleus Research Identifies HiBob as a 'Hot Company' to Watch in 2023

Nucleus selected HiBob as one of 12 companies to have demonstrated high performance levels, positioning them for continued success in the coming year

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob , the company behind Bob, the HR platform transforming how organizations operate in the modern world of work, today announces it has been named to Nucleus Research's Hot Companies to Watch list for 2023.

HiBob is named to Nucleus Research Hot Companies to Watch 2023 (PRNewsfoto/HiBob) (PRNewswire)

In identifying the hot companies, Nucleus considered each vendor's current market position and their potential for impressive growth, justifying inclusion based on the vendor's momentum and recent successes. Some vendors on the list typify innovative approaches or new applications of technology; other companies are on the cutting-edge of their respective markets, delivering novel technology capabilities to customers and seeking to unseat incumbent solutions.

All vendors featured in this research note have moved towards driving customer value amid an uncertain economic landscape.

HiBob was recognized by Nucleus for its ability to deliver a high ROI and support a wide range of verticals and organizations with large remote workforces. In addition, Nucleus cited HiBob's new Workforce Planning module that introduces strategic future people planning and lets companies easily determine hiring needs to reduce instances of over- and under-staffing and be better prepared for changing business conditions.

"The tech industry is facing headwinds as we go into 2023, but a number of vendors offer exceptional value for their customers," said Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research. "The vendors in the hot companies to watch list are companies that stand out for their unique, industry-leading, and high value solutions."

"The 2023 Hot Companies to Watch List includes many vendors whose capabilities have become even more crucial as businesses continue to streamline processes or make transitions due to the economic uncertainty, and HiBob fulfills all our criteria in this respect," he concluded.

With another year of financial uncertainty looming, Nucleus Research looks to identify companies that address the world's shifting priorities, and to rising and falling trends as end-user organizations further discern what parts of their technology stack actually deliver value. CFOs are expecting to take a closer look at their balance sheets next year and filter out "nice-to-haves" in favor of critical applications.

"Helping customers leverage their data to modernize the way businesses manage and look after their people drives our entire organization each and every day," said Ronni Zehavi co-founder and CEO at HiBob. "Being named to Nucleus' 2023 Hot Companies to Watch list testifies to HiBob's mission of enabling businesses to put employee data to work in new ways that shape the workplace of the future. We aim to help create work environments where both people and businesses can thrive."

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform 'Bob'. Leading the way for the future workplace, Bob offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business.

HiBob is used by more than 3,000 multinational companies - including Cazoo, Gong, Hopin, Monzo, Happy Socks, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia. Organizations using Bob are able to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent, upskill and elevate employee engagement.

For more information about HiBob, visit www.hibob.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963684/HiBob_Hot_Company_2023.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HiBob