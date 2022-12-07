SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime Software Solutions, LLC, a leader in cloud-based software solutions for the clinical research industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Complion, Inc., a leading electronic regulatory (eReg)/electronic Investigator Site Files (eISF) solution provider for clinical research sites, academic medical centers (AMCs), hospitals, health systems, sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs).

RealTime Software Solutions Acquires Complion

The partnership bolsters the combined organization's position as a leading provider of eClinical solutions.

The partnership of RealTime and Complion bolsters the combined organization's position as a leading provider of eClinical solutions to make clinical research processes more efficient and compliant. The addition of Complion's eReg offering adds another best-of-breed product to RealTime's Site Operations Management System, a fully integrated suite of products that include CTMS, eRegulatory, eSource, Pay, Text, eConsent, participant engagement and other eClinical solutions and services.

"This acquisition perfectly aligns with our vision to reshape the global clinical research industry with innovative solutions to advance medicine and save lives," said Stephen Johnson, CEO of RealTime. "The addition of Complion enhances our electronic regulatory capabilities within our integrated suite of site-based solutions while expanding our offering to AMCs, sponsors and CROs. We welcome Complion customers with a commitment to continued exceptional customer service, increased investment in product development and are excited to offer them our best-in-class suite of value-added products."

Complion's eRegulatory solutions automate investigator regulatory compliance, eliminate paper, redundancies, and manual processes as well as alleviate the site monitoring burden to facilitate faster study startup.

"We are excited to join the RealTime organization," said Rick Arlow, CEO and Founder of Complion. "This combination accelerates our mission to deliver leading eRegulatory and additional innovative solutions from RealTime to our customers."

About RealTime: RealTime Software Solutions, LLC provides innovative software solutions for clinical research sites, site networks, sponsors and CROs to manage complex clinical research processes with powerful, user-friendly interfaces that are revolutionizing how research gets done. The company's products include Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), eRegulatory document management (eDOCS), electronic data capture for source documents (eSOURCE), participant payments (SitePAY/GlobalPAY) and participant engagement (TEXT, eCONSENT and Participant Portal) solutions. To learn more, visit the company's website at realtime-ctms.com.

About Complion: Complion is the pioneer and an industry-leader of electronic Regulatory (eReg)/ electronic Investigator Site Files (eISF) solutions for clinical trial sites, sponsors and CROs. The company's solutions accelerate research and improve remote monitoring and oversight by reimagining technology with site regulatory expertise as the cornerstone. Founded by a clinical researcher in an NIH-funded medical scientist training program (MD/PhD), Complion manages over 20,000 electronic Investigator Site Files for 22,000 Principal Investigators in 50 countries.

