Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes Historic Windsor Hotel to Lineup of Boutique Properties

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Windsor Hotel is the latest addition to the growing Ascend Hotel Collection, a global portfolio of resort, boutique, and historic hotels that reflect their surrounding communities. Situated in the heart of downtown Americus, Georgia, the five-story Victorian-style hotel provides visitors with convenient access to the city's popular attractions, while paying homage to its unique charm and rich history.

Originally built in 1892, the boutique Windsor Hotel is a historic masterpiece—architecturally designed with tower and turret, balconies, and a three-story open atrium lobby. It occupies nearly an entire city block and was the site of numerous balls and celebrations. Following a multi-year transformation, the property--which still retains its stunning original style--now features lavish guest rooms, distinctive design, and modern amenities. Highlights include a state-of-the-art fitness and business center, two on-site restaurants and bars, and a private veranda.

"Now more than ever before, guests are seeking opportunities for authentic experiences in both new and familiar destinations. We're thrilled to debut the Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia for travelers looking to immerse themselves in the abundant local history," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "With more than 200 distinct locations nationwide, we look forward to welcoming even more guests at Ascend hotels, so they can experience our exceptional service and upscale offerings that enhance their one-of-a-kind stay. We always enjoy collaborating with new and existing Choice owners such as the Edgewater Group LLC, who also own and operate the Wyvern Hotel, Coombs Inn & Suites, and the Water Street Hotel & Marina within the Ascend Hotel Collection

The brand's newest addition is owned and operated by longtime Choice franchise owner, Edgewater Group LLC, further underscoring the brand's continued appeal and commitment to growth-minded hoteliers. Ascend appeals to franchisees who seek better upscale positioning in guests' favorite markets while tapping into the core philosophy of providing unforgettable experiences.

As a part of the Ascend Hotel Collection by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), guests can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.

The Ascend Hotel Collection global portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels is part of Choice Hotels, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 315 Ascend Hotel Collection properties worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of September 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

