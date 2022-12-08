Aurigo Software Achieves Amazon Web Services Government Competency Accreditation

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, North America's leading capital planning and construction management solution provider, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. Companies included on the prestigious list have demonstrated expertise in delivering technology to help government agencies meet mandates, reduce costs, drive efficiencies, and increase innovation. Aurigo's capital program management software is used by state and local government, federal agencies, and the transportation sector to plan, build, and maintain capital assets. Achieving this accreditation differentiates Aurigo as an AWS partner with deep domain knowledge and the ability to deploy solutions seamlessly through the AWS platform. The firm is one of only 36 product-led companies worldwide to make the list.

"Aurigo is honored to achieve AWS Government Competency status," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "This is a testament to the outstanding team at Aurigo and the deep experience we have gained partnering with government agencies to deliver mission-critical software on the AWS cloud to help them plan and build modern and resilient infrastructure."

AWS provides on-demand, distributed computing services to companies, non-profits, and government organizations. The firm is recognized as the market leader in providing solutions that enable scalable, flexible, and cost-effective data processing and storage in the cloud. AWS has a history of working with major government agencies to deliver technology with the highest levels of security, reliability, and performance.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help government customers identify high-quality, trusted partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in managing government workloads. Government Competency Partners provide solutions to—and have deep experience working with—public sector customers to deliver essential applications and workflows on AWS. They provide innovative, cloud-based solutions that comply with the highest AWS standards.

"This designation differentiates Aurigo as the go-to, secure solution for government agencies," said Manish Sharma, Vice President, Engineering and Security at Aurigo Software. "We look to partner with exceptional organizations like AWS to help our customers plan and build the roads, bridges, airports, and other infrastructure their communities need. Customers can be assured that Aurigo's SaaS products run on world-class cloud infrastructure with industry-leading best practices for security and availability."

Aurigo has implemented capital program solutions for agencies such as the Utah Department of Transportation, the cities of Las Vegas, Seattle, and Houston, Portland Water Bureau, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit. The firm is the only construction technology company listed on the StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List and has been available on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace since 2020.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India.

Learn more at www.aurigo.com

View original content:

SOURCE Aurigo Software Technologies