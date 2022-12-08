Baptist Health Partners with TytoCare to Enhance Virtual Care with Clinic-Quality Remote Physical Examinations

TytoCare's Home and Clinic solutions will provide Baptist Health with comprehensive virtual care capabilities for both current and prospective patients in Kentucky and Indiana

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare , a virtual care company enabling accessible, high-quality primary care from home, is announcing today a partnership with Baptist Health , a full-spectrum health system serving Kentucky and Indiana. Baptist Health will integrate TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic solution into its current telehealth offering, enhancing the health system's ability to diagnose and treat patients with in-depth, remote physical examinations during virtual visits, including urgent care video visits. The partnership enables the health system to gain a first-to-market advantage and exclusivity with TytoCare in Kentucky as well as areas of Indiana.

Virtual care has become a vital resource for both patients and health systems in recent years, enabling health systems to extend their reach beyond the hospital, clinic, or doctor's office. Through its partnership with TytoCare, Baptist Health will expand access to primary and urgent care for its patients, enabling them to stay on top of their health without the need for in-person visits. TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic solution goes beyond traditional audio and video telehealth offerings to enable comprehensive virtual care for diverse patient populations across various modalities including urgent care, primary care, chronic care, preventive care, and holistic care, as well as to provide user engagement services and AI-powered diagnostic support. The TytoCare solution resolves 59% more conditions than audio/visual telehealth offerings and 98% of visits without necessitating an in-person appointment.

Baptist Health will be deploying TytoCare's TytoHome and TytoClinic solutions. The TytoHome remote examination device can be purchased by patients directly through Baptist Health, enabling a direct-to-consumer revenue stream for the health system. This solution will provide Baptist Health patients with accessible, high-quality primary and urgent care from the comfort of home, without compromises. In the coming months, Baptist Health will also use TytoHome devices to monitor and assist patients with chronic medical conditions. TytoClinic will be used by Baptist Health in workplaces, schools, and small, local clinics, extending Baptist Health's reach.

"We're excited to work together with Baptist Health to enhance their virtual-first offerings," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of TytoCare. "Through our partnership, Baptist Health can reduce the number of Emergency Department visits their patients experience, as well as reach younger patients who are seeking convenient, digital, and reliable healthcare services without compromising quality of care."

As part of the Home Smart Clinic, TytoCare's FDA-cleared handheld examination kit enables users to perform comprehensive physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, and measure heart rate and body temperature, which are key for treating many acute and chronic conditions. This allows healthcare clinicians to gain the vital clinical data needed to monitor, diagnose, and remotely treat patients.

"We wanted to offer high-quality yet practical patient care beyond the brick-and-mortar setting and adding TytoCare to our offering will enable that," said Jody Prather, MD, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Baptist Health. "TytoCare's solutions can be used across the household, allowing all our patients to easily take care of their primary or urgent care needs without the drive or wait time."

TytoCare devices are available for purchase here via Baptist Health. Baptist Health patients, as well as non-patients, can purchase the devices and connect with Baptist Health providers.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a virtual care company working with leading health plans and providers to roll out the Home Smart Clinic, an offering that enables accessible, high-quality primary care from home, with no compromises. The Home Smart Clinic includes remote physical exams that work across primary care modalities and can be tailored to any cohort or population. Together with AI-powered guidance, provider integrations, and member journeys and engagement frameworks, the Home Smart Clinic ensures more equitable access to care across the globe and enables healthcare organizations to meet their KPIs. TytoCare's solutions resolve 59% more conditions than audio and video telehealth solutions and reduce the cost of care by an average of 10%. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and partners with over 180 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

TytoCare Press Contact

Allison Grey

Headline Media

prtyto@headline.media

US:+1 323 283 8176

UK:+44 203 807 4482

About Baptist Health

Founded in 1924 in Louisville, Kentucky, Baptist Health is a full-spectrum health system dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves. The Baptist Health family consists of nine hospitals, employed and independent physicians, and more than 400 points of care, including outpatient facilities, physician practices and services, urgent care clinics, outpatient diagnostic and surgery centers, home care, fitness centers, and occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics.

Baptist Health's eight owned hospitals include more than 2,300 licensed beds in Corbin, Elizabethtown, La Grange, Lexington, Louisville, Paducah, Richmond and New Albany, Indiana. Baptist Health also operates the 410-bed Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville in Madisonville, Kentucky in a joint venture with Deaconess Health System based in Evansville, Indiana. Baptist Health employs more than 23,000 people in Kentucky and surrounding states.

Baptist Health is the first health system in the U.S. to have all of its hospitals recognized by the American Nursing Credentialing Center with either a Magnet® or Pathway to Excellence® designation for nursing excellence.

Baptist Health's employed provider network, Baptist Health Medical Group, has nearly 1,500 providers, including more than 750 physicians and more than 740 advanced practice clinicians. Baptist Health's physician network also includes more than 2,000 independent physicians.

Learn more at BaptistHealth.com.

Baptist Health Press Contact

Kit Fullenlove Barry

Public Relations director

Baptist Health

kfullenlove@bhsi.com

+1 502 253 5367

View original content:

SOURCE Tyto Care; Baptist Health