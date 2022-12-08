BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN GLEN ALLEN, VA.

At 5348 Wyndham Forest Drive

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 5348 Wyndham Forest Drive in the Nuckols Place shopping center.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation) (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 804-533-0090 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Andrew Hayes, who has 13 years of clinical experience, earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from D'Youville College in Buffalo, N.Y. He is a certified Champion Performance Specialist for movement-based performance and is certified in vestibular therapy and advanced dry needling. Along with being well rounded in general orthopedics, he has a special interest in shoulder-related pathology and working with patients who seek active lifestyles.

BenchMark and sister company Drayer Physical Therapy, each part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, operate approximately 20 outpatient clinics in Virginia.

BenchMark offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation