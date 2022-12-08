Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Champions Urban Ed Academy's (UEA's) Mission with a $2.5 million Donation

These monies will be used to support the growth of UEA's recruitment pipelines for Black male teachers and additional investments in their retention as teachers in California.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Ed Academy (UEA) is incredibly pleased to announce the reception of a $2.5 million donation from philanthropist and best-selling writer Mackenzie Scott.

In just four years of inspiring Black men to become educators through their Man the Bay program, Urban Ed Academy has rapidly proven that investing in Black male teachers positively influences student success, communities, and our economy. With this transformative donation, they are thrilled to continue 12 years of critical work in enriching the education sector with underrepresented faces.

"We want to thank MacKenzie Scott for recognizing that schools across America need more Black male teachers. Thank you for underlining the incredible hard work and dedication that our fellows, educators, and staff have exemplified. And thank you for providing the resources for us to grow our impact in our community," says Executive Director Randal Seriguchi, Jr.

This gift reaffirms that Urban Ed Academy is a crucial voice in advocating for the investment in teachers of color in the U.S. education system. It is beyond a win; this contribution will assist in stripping invisible barriers that hold so many students back. By continuing to invest in placing Black male teachers in the classroom, UEA is promising our children a future that accepts people from all hues of life.

Through their Man the Bay program, UEA will ensure their fellows are provided with dependable housing from other Black homeowners in the Bay Area. To further emphasize their mission, Urban Ed Academy also works to help Black homeowners secure capital investment if they have space on their property to build housing units.

The job isn't finished–but with the consistent support of activists, allies, and champions, Urban Ed Academy will continue to prove the immediate benefits of having a Black male educator represented in the classroom inspiring excitement and learning for young boys of color, while building cultural competencies for all students.

"We are excited to embark on the next phase of our journey. With this game-changing grant, we look forward to showing our gratitude by creating an everlasting ripple effect throughout the educational diaspora," comments Executive Director Randal Seriguchi, Jr.

About Urban Ed Academy

Urban Ed Academy relies on evidence-based approaches to make education more equitable. We build equity in education through representative leadership in and around schools. Our vision is for every student in San Francisco and Oakland to have one Black male teacher during their lifetime.

