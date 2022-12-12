AIA Honors SAS Co-Founder and CEO Heather Bulk with Voice of Industry Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) honored CEO and co-founder of Special Aerospace Services (SAS) Heather Bulk with the Voice of Industry Award at its fall 2022 Board of Governors meeting in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Voice of Industry Award recognizes AIA's most effective member advocates who have utilized their platforms and made their voices heard in support of the workforce, industrial base, and shared aerospace and defense supply chain.

"Heather's impact will be felt for generations, particularly because of her work to create a more inclusive engineering and space industry and her efforts to develop and empower the future workforce with STEM education," said Eric Fanning, President and CEO of AIA. "Always thoughtful, passionate, and ready to raise a hand in support of AIA, the industry, and men and women who comprise our world-class workforce, Heather is one of the best and brightest leaders in our industry."

"It's truly an honor to receive this award from the AIA. For over 15 years, it's been my privilege to be part of this incredible industry, and to work with such dedicated, skilled, and passionate professionals," said Heather Bulk. "AIA has been and continues to be a driving force in the successful evolution of the aerospace industry, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to build and maintain a dynamic, diverse, and skilled workforce."

Heather Bulk is the President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as co-founder of Special Aerospace Services, SAS Flight Factory, and Rocket Apparel. She is also co-founder of the Who Dreams Wins Foundation. Since 2007 Ms. Bulk has overseen the strategic direction and business performance of these companies and non-profit. Her focus is on strategy, leadership, and impact for all entities.

Special Aerospace Services ("SAS") is a tactical engineering and space hardware company engaged in critical partnerships with private and public sector clients in the aerospace and aviation industries. The Company provides a full lifecycle of services from strategic advisory and business capture to tactical engineering, systems development, precision manufacturing, and recurring program support. With a dedicated team of visionaries, systems engineers, scientists, and space operation specialists, SAS has expertise in virtually every human spaceflight vehicle, current U.S. launch system, and a multitude of foreign launch systems. The Company possesses unparalleled industry intelligence, human spaceflight safety expertise, systems engineering past performance, and space program development expertise.

Ms. Bulk uses her voice in the industry to develop and maintain an inclusive and diverse space industry workforce. As a leader in the business community, Ms. Bulk engages boards and think tanks to develop paths to bring new talent to the aerospace industry.

