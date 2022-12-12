Interplay Learning names Ripley PR agency of record

Provider of innovative training opportunities for the skilled trades selects top global B2B technology PR agency to drive awareness and growth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, has selected top B2B technology specialty agency Ripley PR as its public relations provider and agency of record.

Interplay Learning, the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, has selected top B2B technology specialty agency Ripley PR as its public relations provider and agency of record. (PRNewswire)

"We're offering proven solutions for companies facing a chronic shortage of skilled labor," said Mark Gervase, vice president of marketing for Interplay Learning. "Ripley PR has unique experience connecting clients with business owners and thought leaders to help them build brand awareness and grow. They've demonstrated that they can amplify the positive impact companies such as Interplay Learning have on the industry as it continues to evolve."

Interplay Learning, a global provider of scalable, highly effective hands-on digital learning simulations for the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar and facilities maintenance industries, offers skilled trades employers the resources they need to train and rapidly upskill team members for the field. The company's revolutionary on-demand, simulation-based learning opportunities position businesses for growth and support career development and enhanced earnings potential for their employees.

"Interplay Learning's powerful training tools are transforming how the skilled trades approach learning," said Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "The shortage of skilled labor is an ongoing problem, and Interplay has developed an innovative solution that's more convenient and accessible than traditional training methods and also helps companies enhance recruiting, productivity and profitability."

For more information on Interplay Learning, visit www.interplaylearning.com .

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on PR for B2B technology, skilled trades and franchise development. Ripley PR was named to the Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and Entrepreneur's Best PR Agencies for Franchise . The agency offers strategic communications for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The Ripley team possesses the skills to make strategic business placements, while applying the creativity that is necessary for growth for companies of any size.

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global public relations agency specializing in franchising, construction, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RIPLEY PR