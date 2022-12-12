InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Ice Vending Machine (PLB-202)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and sanitary ice vending solution to minimize the amount of physical handling required when purchasing bagged ice," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the SMART ICE. My design could provide a more hygienic way to purchase ice during the current pandemic."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved vending machine for bagged ice. In doing so, it offers "no touch" payment for ice bagging and dispensing. As a result, it increases sanitation and convenience and it offers an improved alternative to an open cooler with bags of ice. The invention features a safe and simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vending machine operators, convenience stores, grocery stores, gas stations, etc.

