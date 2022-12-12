Koning Corporation taps high-profile radiologists and researchers to join Scientific Advisory Board

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning is announcing the creation of a Scientific Advisory Board, adding several high-profile radiologists and researchers to its ranks. Among those who have joined the board are Dr. Richard Ha (Professor of Radiology at Columbia University in NY), Dr. Richard Reaven (Clinical Professor at University of Maryland), Dr. Kristina Siddall (Diagnostic Radiologist and Owner of Bayview Imaging in Miami, FL), and Dr. John A. Cutrone (Diagnostic Radiologist in Columbus, GA). All of these distinguished physicians are recognized as specialists in the field of breast imaging. Dr. Ioannis Sechopoulos (Professor of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at Radboud University) has also joined the Scientific Advisory Board, and is an internationally recognized specialist in the science of breast CT.
After training on the Koning Vera Breast CT, Dr. John Cutrone had this to say: "First off, WOW. It's pretty amazing to see the quality of the images. At worst, the images are a major improvement on tomo images. At best, they are so much easier to look at and read than an MRI and better quality. So, yes, they live up to the hype."
About Koning: Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, visit Koning's website or email Koning at info@koningcorporation.com. To invest in Koning, please go to the company's profile on StartEngine.
