2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Be Available with Performance-Oriented Plug-In Hybrid

Plug-In Hybrid Tuned Specifically for North America

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its world premiere in January 2023, Mazda North American Operations announced the first-ever 2024 CX-90 will be available nationwide as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

2024 Mazda CX-90 (PRNewswire)

While this is Mazda's first plug-in hybrid in the U.S., the CX-90 PHEV will maintain the responsiveness, performance, and driving dynamics that define Mazda vehicles. This all-new e-Skyactiv powertrain, tuned specifically for the North American market, will provide customers with the best of both worlds in terms of performance and efficiency.

