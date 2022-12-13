Axxess Selected as a Best Place to Work in IT by Foundry's Computerworld

Healthcare Technology Leader Honored for Eighth Straight Year

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess' focus on innovation, excellence and investment in talent is among the reasons the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home has again been named as one of Foundry's Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT. This is the eighth consecutive year Axxess has received this award.

The Best Places to Work in IT program has ranked the top work environments for technology professionals since 1994. Recipients are determined by a comprehensive questionnaire about company offerings, such as benefits, career development, diversity and equity, the future of work, training and retention. This year the rankings were reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

"Eight consecutive years being recognized as a Best Place to Work in IT affirms how much Axxess values our people," said Axxess Chief People Officer Tom Codd. "The Axxess Way is our commitment to treat every member of our global team as an individual, respect their dignity, recognize their merit and provide a sense of security and fair compensation. The entire organization is proud that Axxess has once again earned this award."

The Axxess Way nurtures an environment in which team members are encouraged to innovate, think outside the box and solve problems. Axxess' software solutions have helped streamline the operations of more than 9,000 care at home organizations. Axxess partners with clients to improve lives and help their businesses grow.

"Adapting to a 'new normal' has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes," said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "This year's winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT's ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs. Importantly, this year's award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (http://www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at http://www.foundryco.com.

