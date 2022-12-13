Comrise Announces New Collaboration with kathy ireland® Worldwide

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comrise , a global staffing and consulting firm, is pleased to announce a brand partnership with kathy ireland ® Worldwide , a leading lifestyle brand founded by Kathy Ireland. The exclusive brand partnership brings together a brand-building powerhouse and the highest-ranking woman-owned licensing business in American history, with an expert in global staffing, expansion, and business solutions. The multi-year relationship was announced by Chris Ciulla, Comrise' President of North America Operations and Cross Border Services.

Kathy Ireland photographed by Nikon Ambassador Dixie Dixon courtesy of Jon Carrasco; Chris Ciulla photo courtesy of Comrise (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with Kathy Ireland and her team of industry experts," exclaimed Chris Ciulla. "After our recent interview on her show, Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland, which will air on Fox Business Network as branded content in the upcoming weeks, we quickly learned that both of our companies share a similar mission and core values. Adding our unique Cross Border Service offering and our local market expertise in the U.S, China, and Southeast Asia for talent solutions to the kiWW family of brands creates a unique opportunity for growth. We also share the same dedication to our colleagues and clients, ensuring that all parties win in every decision that is made. Working with Kathy Ireland and her team has been an incredible experience so far and we are looking forward to what comes next."

"We are delighted for this new brand partnership," says Kathy Ireland, Chair and CEO of kiWW, who was recently became the youngest inductee to the Licensing International Hall of Fame. Our company continues to explore the best solutions for families as well as businesses, and this new collaboration with Comrise offers companies the access to vetted qualified candidates so their businesses can run as smoothly and efficiently as possible, allowing them to continue to grow and flourish in their markets," adds Ms. Ireland.

About Comrise:

Headquartered in New Jersey since 1984, Comrise is a staffing and consulting firm that specializes in a variety of industries such as technology, engineering, medical device, life sciences, professional services, and more. For almost 40 years, we have delighted our clients and consultants by focusing on innovation, as well as customized and simplified workforce solutions.

With offices strategically placed in the U.S, China, and Southeast Asia, we provide high-quality contract & contract-to-hire staffing, direct hire staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and, our marquee service, cross border business solutions.

Our Cross-Border Services address the critical complexities typically faced by multinational corporations that have the goal of expanding their business into new regions. With our expertise, guidance, and strong bicultural background, we act as a market guide, providing organizations with the resources they need to navigate new markets seamlessly.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW):

Founded in 1993, kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW) celebrates individual style, communicated in the significance and fashion of every product. Their mission of ...solutions™... soluciones™ lives in each kiWW® offering, including: fashion for women, men & children, intimate apparel, accessories, fine jewelry, weddings & resorts, skincare, cosmetics, furniture, lighting, flooring, decor, cookware, appliances for homes & offices all over the world, insurance, telemedicine, recovery centers, merchant services, fintech, investment strategies, real estate, hospitality, comfort care for pets, nutraceuticals, supplements, recreation & adventure designs for Camping World, led by Marcus Lemonis, resulting in a portfolio of ever expanding SKUs, entertainment, sports, publishing, film, television, music, artist & athlete management.

kiWW®'s singular ability to innovate, design, and fulfill client demands for multiple markets, categories and price points propels the conglomerate to the 19th position of worldwide brands, according to License! Global magazine. Ms. Ireland's company, which began at the family kitchen table with Worldwide Creative Director, Jon Carrasco, is the highest-ranking woman-owned licensing business in American history.

Ms. Ireland is the youngest person to enter the Licensing International Hall of Fame. The IHFRA (International Home Furnishings Representatives Association), is bestowing the prestigious Icon Award on Kathy, who is reportedly the youngest executive and first woman to receive this rare, lifetime achievement accolade from the over 2000-member organization, which guides the home furnishings industry. Ms. Ireland is one of the top ten women's health advocates in America, and has opened more neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) than any other individual. Ms. Ireland is International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, with over 25 hospitals in that portfolio. Ms. Ireland is the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors of NFL Players Inc. Serves on The James Madison Committee at Princeton University, Ambassador and major donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and Co-Founder of Christian Education resources from Preschool to Grade 12. Ms. Ireland is the recipient of Doctorates of Humane Letters from both JFK University and California State University, the world's largest educational institution.

