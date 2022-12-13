GFI SOFTWARE ENHANCES LEADING ALL-IN-ONE BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS SOLUTION WITH UPGRADED INTEGRATIONS

GFI KerioConnect empowers collaboration for SMB teams worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Software, a global leader in software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced significant enhancements to its GFI KerioConnect product. The new release delivers several new and improved integrations that enhance customer capabilities.

Considered by many as the most secure and flexible on-premise email solution in the SMB segment, GFI KerioConnect now offers up to six times faster search through its Microsoft Outlook extension. It also adds support for the latest version of ActiveSync for seamless collaboration on the go and introduces a brand new calendar integration with Microsoft Teams. These new functionalities enable GFI KerioConnect users to get their work done more efficiently, regardless of what devices and apps they use.

"Listening to our customers and partners is the key to our success," said Greg Coyle, GFI Software SVP of Product. "We leverage the immensely valuable feedback we receive to guide our innovation efforts in order to deliver the best user experience through our products."

The new release of GFI KerioConnect strengthens the product's position as the top pick among SMBs who need an enterprise-grade business communication solution. In addition, existing customers get access to all upgraded features and the benefits they provide at no extra cost, which is another reason customers choose GFI solutions.

GFI KerioConnect has been enhanced with eight powerful new features and innovations this year, expanding its robust offering as an SMB collaboration solution designed for ease of use, flexibility, and scalability. Deployed by thousands of SMBs worldwide, GFI KerioConnect is a mail server and all-in-one business communications and collaboration tool, and the leading on-premise alternative to cloud email solutions. For additional product details, please visit gfi.com/kerioconnect .

ABOUT GFI SOFTWARE

GFI Software develops business-essential software for small and medium-sized businesses. Over 60,000 customers now choose GFI Software solutions for network management and performance, security, and collaboration applications. GFI Software is available worldwide through thousands of dedicated, global partners. For more information, visit gfi.com .

