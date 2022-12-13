HAHN & HAHN ATTORNEY LUCY VARTANIAN ELEVATED TO PARTNER

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hahn LLP announced today that attorney Lucy Vartanian has been elected to the firm's partnership.

"Lucy demonstrates an exceptionally high level of legal acumen and commitment to client service," said Managing Partner Christianne Kerns. "She is a leader in the legal profession, among the business community, and within the firm. We appreciate her strong contributions to the firm and our clients, and we look forward to the next chapter in her career here at Hahn & Hahn."

Vartanian, who joined Hahn & Hahn as an associate in 2019, is a member of the firm's Family Law Practice Group. Having exclusively practiced family law throughout her legal career, Vartanian is adept at handling a wide range of family law issues, from dissolution and parentage matters to premarital and post nuptial agreements.

"Lucy is a great lawyer and a valued colleague," said Family Law Practice Group Chair Candice K. Rogers. "Her contributions to the Family Law group, and the firm as a whole, have been invaluable. I am excited to call her my Partner."

Vartanian expressed gratitude on her promotion. "To say that I am excited to be a partner at this prestigious firm would be an understatement. From my first interview, I knew that I wanted to build a career at Hahn & Hahn. I am so grateful to everyone at the firm for providing such a warm, stable, and supportive platform for my work."

Vartanian describes herself as a fierce advocate for her clients. Entering her tenth year of practicing law, she is well-known for her calm, confident demeanor, forging respectful working relationships with opposing counsel, and obtaining positive outcomes for her clients. Vartanian's compassion, attention to detail, and work ethic make her stand-out in the family law bar.

A graduate of University of California San Diego and Southwestern Law School, Vartanian has been recognized by Super Lawyer as a "Rising Star" since 2018. She was recently honored as one of Super Lawyer's Up-And-Coming 50 Women in Southern California. Vartanian currently serves as a Trustee of the Pasadena Bar Association and is a member of the Editorial Board of Los Angeles Lawyer, the official publication of the LA County Bar Association as well as the LA County Bar Association's President's Advisory Committee on Women in the Legal Profession. She is married and has one daughter.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been a leader of Southern California's business and legal communities since 1899. Today, the firm is a nationally certified Women's Business Enterprise that embraces diversity as one of its six core values. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Hahn & Hahn LLP