InsightRX Provides Máxima Medical Center with Precision Dosing Guidance

Large teaching hospital in the Netherlands relies on precision dosing platform for point-of-care decision support and immunology research

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsightRX, a precision dosing intelligence company, announced that Máxima Medical Center (MMC), a 600-bed teaching hospital in the Netherlands, is using its cloud-based precision dosing platform to support its clinical practice and immunology research. The center relies on the InsightRX Nova platform to support accurate therapeutic drug monitoring of the antibiotic drugs vancomycin and aminoglycoside for adults, children, and neonates. Through an innovative research partnership, InsightRX Nova also provides MMC with precision dosing support and analytics for the monoclonal antibodies infliximab and adalimumab, used in the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed a cloud-based platform for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow. (PRNewsfoto/InsightRX) (PRNewswire)

InsightRX Nova relies on patient-specific data, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models, and Bayesian forecasting to help clinicians make treatment decisions that reflect each patient's unique pharmacological profile. By using precision dosing on the InsightRX Nova platform to recommend optimal doses from just one blood sample, MMC's hospital pharmacists can rapidly achieve the correct therapeutic exposure for drugs like vancomycin, improving treatment efficacy and impacting patient safety. Inadequate dosages of vancomycin can be ineffective and lead to possible resistance, while excessive dosages can cause acute kidney injuries.

"Ten years ago, many physicians still believed in the one-dose-fits-all principle. Now, the days of simply doubling the dose when patients prove nonresponsive to treatment are over," said Luc Derijks, PharmD, PhD, clinical pharmacologist at Máxima Medical Center. "We use InsightRX Nova to predict the optimal drug dose and drug interval for our patients treated with monoclonal antibodies for IBD, which is critical for improving outcomes, both in adults and in children."

Founded in 2002, MMC is comprised of two hospitals in the cities of Eindhoven and Veldhoven in southern Netherlands. As a teaching facility, MMC supports 18 specialist residencies and conducts pharmacological research in various areas, with an emphasis on personalized medicine in immunology, especially IBD. In addition to its immunology research, the center's partnership with InsightRX also enables research on the immunosuppressants tacrolimus and methotrexate; the antibiotics flucloxacillin, piperacillin, and meropenem; sunitinib, a kinase inhibitor; voriconazole, an azole antifungal; and the anti-hemophilic Factor VIII.

"Despite the complexity of its algorithms, InsightRX Nova is a very intuitive decision support tool, with an interface that's easy to master," said Derijks. "After residents spend time here, using the software to calculate the area under the curve and achieve target exposure, they return to their own hospitals inspired by what personalized medicine can do."

In the near future, MMC plans to implement InsightRX Apollo Silver Analytics, a real-time analytics platform which allows organizations to investigate their own therapeutic drug monitoring data imported from InsightRX Nova. The MMC team will be able to compare the performance of various a priori and a posteriori PK/PD models within its own patient population to determine the optimal models to use for empiric dosing selection and level-guided dosing.

"We look forward to a long partnership with Máxima Medical Center, which has embraced the benefits of both reactive and proactive therapeutic drug monitoring," said Sirj Goswami, CEO and co-founder of InsightRX. "We are fortunate to be working with such a strong international community of pharmacologists, researchers, and clinical residents to expand the impact of precision dosing on patients around the world."

About InsightRX

