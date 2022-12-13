KEVANI Introduces The Trio Los Angeles - Full-Motion media displays centrally located in Inglewood, CA

The iconic 1,600 sq. ft. full-motion structure delivers an unparalleled media experience with 3 synchronized digital displays.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEVANI, Inc. ("KEVANI") -- LA's market leader in digital out-of-home media sales and development --- is bringing a new, full-motion and high-resolution media offering to the intersection of Manchester Blvd & Prairie Ave in Inglewood, CA, following the signing of an exclusive multi-year media sales agreement with Forum Entertainment.

The innovative design, with three synchronized digital displays, is located in a prime location and showcases stunning full-motion content. Plans to further enhance the technology while maintaining its current size are also underway.

Branded by KEVANI, The Trio Los Angeles is located off of the 405 freeway and visible from all traffic directions. Centrally placed within a block of several iconic destinations, including the Kia Forum, SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome, and Hollywood Park Casino, and minutes from the airport, the displays target commuters and travelers as well as entertainment and sports enthusiasts. Over 24 million monthly impressions allow this extraordinary asset to offer memorable branding experiences to audiences. An introductory video to The Trio Los Angeles can be found here.

Kevin Bartanian, CEO and Founder of KEVANI said "We are extremely proud to be selected as the exclusive advertising operator at this iconic Inglewood, CA destination. Testament yet again to our team's expertise, this win is a milestone in our Los Angeles DMA growth strategy, boosting our curated media offering and reinforcing our commitment to creative and sustainable concepts for the greater benefit of people, advertisers, and property owners. We look forward to going live with an innovative, premium, and full-motion digital offer in one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the country."

KEVANI's growing collection of premium advertising locations includes The Towers®, Sunset Limelight®, WEHO Quartet, i10 Beacon®, i5 Pillars, SoHo Spectacle, The Sunset Wallscape, and 2nd & PCH. For more information, please visit www.kevani.com/media

About KEVANI

KEVANI is an out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization that promotes national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations. Our inventory provides a unique opportunity for our brand and agency partners to captivate their audience. We started KEVANI because we want to bring value to our medium, from the development of new destinations to the way the medium is sold. Simply put, our mission is to transform our industry and we do so by adhering to our Mission Statement.

For more information, please visit www.kevani.com

