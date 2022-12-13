KNOWESIS AWARDED 2022 HIRE VETS MEDALLION

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis, Inc. is honored to receive the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award for the second year in a row. The award is presented to organizations that through employment practices demonstrate both patriotism and recognition of the values veterans bring to the workplace. The HIRE Vets Medallion Award, presented by the Department of Labor (DOL), is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment.

Knowesis Inc. - Data Driven Decisions (PRNewsFoto/Knowesis, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"As second-time winners of the HIRE Vets Medallion, this recognition of our dedication to employing veterans means the world to us," said Knowesis Managing Principal, Sheilah O'Brien. "Veterans are committed, experienced, and fully engaged in supporting our customers' missions. Their time in the military makes them among the very best hires as they continue to impact our nation through the work they do at Knowesis."

The DOL's Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program is awarded to Knowesis for their display of exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining the nation's veterans.

"I'm not surprised that Knowesis won this award again. I've been with the company for over 7 years, and I see the dedication and commitment to my career and our customers every day," said Knowesis Project Operations Lead Associate, Sharon Mulvey, and U.S. Army veteran. "Though I left the Army, I still get to support our great nation through Knowesis."

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Technology and Security, Information Management, Data Analysis, Assessment, and Visualization, Operations and Management, Scientific and Medical Research, and Policy and Program Evaluation. We currently support multiple entities within the Departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, and Homeland Security, as well as the National Institutes of Health and other agencies.

Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at https://www.knowesis-inc.com/ as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

